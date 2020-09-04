Three-time world champion Peter Sagan got back the green jersey awarded to riders who collect the most points in sprints, after his team caused havoc on the road by riding furiously from the start.
And British rider Adam Yates kept the overall race leader’s yellow jersey on a day full of traps.
After two relatively quiet stages, the route from Millau to Lavaur that seemed straightforward on paper delivered the most thrilling day since the race started last weekend in Nice. It comes ahead of a weekend of climbing in the Pyrenees.
___
More Tour de France coverage: https://apnews.com/TourdeFrance and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.