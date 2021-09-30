“We have fully explored all avenues, but unfortunately in the end it was the border closures and quarantine requirements for more than 400 people that make up the international teams that proved to still be too difficult to overcome,” Events South Australia executive director Hitaf Rasheed said.
The Tour Down Under was first held in 1999. Former Australian professional Simon Gerrans won the race four times in 2006, 2012, 2014 and 2016.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports