The championships had been set for Oct. 13-17, more than two months after the track cycling competitions at the Tokyo Olympics.
The UCI said it was in talks with “several” potential hosts to replace the Central Asian nation.
Turkmenistan’s authoritarian president, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, often promotes cycling and other sports. He received an award from the UCI last year.
Turkmenistan has not officially confirmed any cases of coronavirus infections in the country.
