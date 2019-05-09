Maximum Security, the horse disqualified from the Kentucky Derby horse race, looks on after arriving at its home barn at Monmouth Park Racetrack, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Oceanport, N.J. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission denied the appeal of Maximum Security’s disqualification as Kentucky Derby winner for interference, saying the stewards’ decision is not subject to appeal. Racing stewards disqualified Maximum Security to 17th place on Saturday and elevated Country House to first after an objection filed by two jockeys. Stewards determined he impeded the paths of several horses in the race. Owner Gary West confirmed that Maximum Security won’t run in the upcoming Preakness, saying there’s no need without a chance to compete for the Triple Crown. (Julio Cortez/Associated Press)

The trainer of the disqualified Kentucky Derby winner has gotten the roses after all.

Five days after Maximum Security won the Derby, then got disqualified for interference and placed 17th, a fan from North Carolina sent a dozen red roses to trainer Jason Servis at his Monmouth Park barn in New Jersey on Thursday.

A note enclosed with the flowers read: “Great race, it seems as though someone forgot to give you roses.”

Servis told The Associated Press that while he’s come to terms with the DQ, he still has questions about what he says was “a bad call.”

Maximum Security won’t run in the Preakness on May 18 but Servis says the colt hasn’t been ruled out for the Belmont on June 8.

Maximum Security was back on the track Thursday for the first time since the Derby, going for a light jog around the Jersey shore oval.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.