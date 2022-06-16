Transfer window recommendation to NCAA board for approval

Placeholder while article actions load

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA’s Division I transformation committee will recommend establishing designated time periods when college athletes can declare their intent to transfer and be eligible immediately at a new school. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The committee said Thursday it is also making recommendations to the Division I Board of Directors to update the NCAA infractions process. The committee wants to make changes that will promote timeliness of investigations and hold accountable those who are directly involved in the rule-breaking.

The transfer windows would set set on a sport-by-sport basis. The hope is they will provide some structure and clarity for both athletes and coaches.

In football, the coaches’ association has proposed two windows to enter the transfer portals, one right after the regular season to line up with the early signing period for high school recruits and one after spring practice.

Transfers have spiked in the last two years after the NCAA lifted restrictions requiring athletes in high-profile sports such as basketball and football to sit out a year of competition after switching schools. Now all athletes can transfer one time as an undergraduate and play with no questions asked.

The board is expected to review recommendations from the transformation committee on June 30 and could vote on Aug. 3 to approve their use.

“Today’s recommendations reflect the work of many people within the Division I membership, including those who have provided feedback and the members of the Transformation Committee,” said Ohio athletic director Julie Cromer, who co-chairs the committee with Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Everyone helped in creating and refining these concepts to make them ready for board and Council approval in the next month.”

Cromer and Sankey have acknowledged the committee needs more time to take on bigger issues.

The committee has been tasked with examining student-athlete benefits — which could include name, image and likeness compensation — and minimum expectations for all Division I members.

