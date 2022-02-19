The matchup was the culmination of strong championship performances by both athletes, who’ve dealt this week with increased media coverage of their personal stories as part of an ongoing national conversation about the rules that govern the participation of transgender athletes in college athletics.

Story continues below advertisement

Thomas’ win was a school- and meet-record time of 47.63, and marked her third individual title at the Ivy championships following a dominating season. Henig placed second in 47.82, followed by Princeton’s Nikki Venema in 48.81

Advertisement

But Thomas’ success this season has prompted some — even purportedly on her own team — to question whether she has an advantage since she was born as a biological male. Thomas has followed NCAA and Ivy League rules since she began her transition in 2019 by starting hormone replacement therapy.

Henig beat Thomas in the 100 freestyle at a meet last month, and was the top qualifier heading into Saturday’s final after winning her heat in the morning preliminaries in a meet-record time of 47.80. Thomas qualified second.

Story continues below advertisement

They were side-by-side in Saturday night’s final, Henig in Lane 4 and Thomas in Lane 5. But Thomas had a faster reaction time at the start to take an early advantage. Henig came back to briefly at the halfway point, but was out-touched by Thomas at the finish.

Neither Thomas nor Henig were available for interviews afterward, but they had lots of support inside the Harvard University Blodgett Pool complex.

Advertisement

Swimmers from multiple schools wore “8 Against Hate” t-shirts, a conference-wide initiative aimed and denouncing all forms for hatred and discrimination.

Schuyler Bailar, who swam against Thomas when he competed for Harvard as one of the first openly transgender swimmers in the NCAA, was also in the stands. He said watching both Thomas and Henig in the pool this week was special.

Story continues below advertisement

“It means a lot to me,” he said. “When I was competing, I was the only openly trans person as far as I knew in NCAA swimming. … It felt very lonely at times. The last time I competed was here at this pool and the last time I was here was at that meet. So to come in and to to watch Lia and Iszac, both transgender swimmers in the Ivy League and in my home pool has been really powerful.”

Thomas won the 200 freestyle final Friday in a pool- and meet-record time of 1 minute, 43.12 seconds, eclipsing the marks set by Harvard’s Miki Dahlke in 2018 (1:45.00) and 2020 (1:43.78). Thomas had entered the championship with the top time in the nation this year in the 200 freestyle (1:41.93).

Advertisement

Friday’s victory was closer than her win Thursday in the 500 freestyle, in which she set a pool record in a time of 4:37.32 and finished a half a pool length ahead.

Story continues below advertisement

Henig took Thursday’s 50 freestyle final in a pool-record time of 21.93 and entered this week as the conference’s fifth-fastest qualifier in the 200 freestyle. But he opted not to compete in that event on Friday against Thomas, the top qualifier. Instead, Henig swam in the 100 butterfly and finished third.

While Thomas’ success has been met with some criticism, Bailar said the discussions are important for the future of athletics as a whole.

“The fear is trans people are going to dominate sports. Cis people dominate sports. We have two here,” Bailar said. “I think it’s incredibly important people know trans people exist. To hear our testimonies as humans. … I think a lot of people are missing the human part of this. Lia, me, Iszac — we are all real people. I think that part is really important that we all get to be seen as whole humans.