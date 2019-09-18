Blue Jays slugger Justin Smoak led off the ninth with a mammoth home run off reliever Mychal Givens to put the Jays ahead in a back-and-forth game that had Trey Mancini’s fingerprints all over it.

Mancini gave the Orioles the early lead in his first at-bat, tied the score in his third at-bat and put the Orioles back ahead in his fourth at-bat, but his four-RBI performance was rendered moot by a four-run Toronto ninth that featured a highlight-film moment that was both electrifying and terrifying.

Rookie Cavan Biggio became the third player in Blue Jays history to hit for the cycle when he lined a ball off the center field fence, but Mason Williams crashed into the fence so hard trying to catch the ball that he lay on the warning track for several minutes before leaving the field under his own power.

Manager Brandon Hyde said Williams did not exhibit concussion symptoms but would remain under observation overnight.

It was Biggio’s first career four-hit game and the first Blue Jays cycle since Jeff Frye turned the trick in 2001. It was also the first cycle by any opposing player at Oriole Park.

Mancini didn’t waste any time resuming his late-season power surge. He came up in the first inning with Dwight Smith Jr. on first base and launched a long home run to center field to stake Orioles first-time starter Chandler Shepherd to a quick lead.

It was Mancini’s fourth home run in his past five games, and he was far from through. He also delivered a game-tying sacrifice fly in the fifth that scored Chance Sisco on a close play at the plate and a go-ahead single in the seventh that scored Steve Wilkerson.

The home run was Mancini’s 34th of the season, and the four RBI gave him 11 over the past five games.

“I think anybody wants to finish the year strong,’’ Mancini said. “Again, it sounds cliche, but it’s honestly what I think about when I go up to the plate is just trying to do what I can to help the team win and try to have a good at-bat.”