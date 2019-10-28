In his first breeding season, American Pharoah sired 162 offspring and he earned about $32 million in stud fees.

NBC Sports has followed his first crop of foals from farms to the Keeneland Yearling Sale to their fledgling racing careers.

Some of American Pharoah’s offspring are scheduled to run in this weekend’s Breeders’ Cup world championships at Santa Anita, including Another Miracle and Four Wheel Drive in the $1 million Juvenile Turf Sprint.

