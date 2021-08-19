But trying isn’t enough, and the Orioles haven’t won in 15 games. The Tampa Bay Rays completed a four-game sweep of Baltimore with a 7-2 victory in St. Petersburg, Fla., as the Orioles’ losing streak marched on. This streak stands alone as the second longest in franchise history, with only the 1988 club going longer without a victory when it lost its first 21 games. It has carried them from 38-67 to 38-82, the worst record in the majors.
The end of this winless road trip, their third of this season of at least seven games, offers a demarcation before a return to Camden Yards, but that does not guarantee anything will change during a 10-game homestand.
“We’ve been trying to reset for a while now,” said Hyde, the only manager since 1935 to lead a team through a season featuring two losing streaks of at least 14 games. “It’s not easy right now. We’re not in many games, and that’s hard, and that was one thing that I was proud of the last couple of years was, even a lot of our losses, we made it close. We might have blown the game late or done some things to lose, but we played a lot of close games. Just right now, we’re not even in the game.”
López had surrendered two runs when the mound visit came, allowing the first four Rays to reach base ahead of a run-scoring double play. He returned for the second, with Brandon Lowe continuing to dominate the Orioles with a two-run home run. López did not come back out for the third, with his fastball more than 5 mph below his season average and his curveball nearly 8 mph slower, according to Statcast. He told Hyde that he had no issues physically.
“He just wasn’t himself today,” Hyde said.
