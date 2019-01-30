NBA

NEW YORK — The NBA has fined New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis $50,000 because of his agent’s comments that Davis won’t sign an extension and wants to be traded.

The league office said in a written statement released Tuesday that Davis has violated a collectively-bargained rule prohibiting players or their representatives from making public trade demands.

The NBA says the fine is for statements that were made by Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, on Monday in an intentional effort to undermine the contractual relationship between Davis and the Pelicans.

Davis is under contract with New Orleans through the end of the 2019-20 season.

NFL

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins have promoted Kevin O’Connell to offensive coordinator after he previously served as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The team announced other changes to Jay Gruden’s coaching staff. Matt Cavanaugh, who had been offensive coordinator the past two seasons, is now the Redskins’ senior offensive assistant.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are planning more than $10 million in upgrades to Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs say the renovations will include a “modernization” of the Arrowvision scoreboard, along with waterproofing and new seats — with cup holders — in the stadium’s upper deck.

ATLANTA — Maroon 5 canceled its news conference to discuss the band’s Super Bowl halftime performance, choosing to not meet with reporters as most acts have done.

The NFL announced Tuesday that “the artists will let their show do the talking as they prepare to take the stage this Sunday.”

Maroon 5, with frontman Adam Levine, will be joined by former Outkast member Big Boi and Houston rapper Travis Scott at halftime of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

BASEBALL

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have given manager Torey Lovullo a two-year contract extension through the 2021 season.

Lovullo, 53, was a coach for manager John Farrell in Toronto and Boston, then was hired as Arizona’s manager in October 2016.

He was voted NL Manager of the Year in his first season after the Diamondbacks went 93-69.

Arizona dipped to 82-80 last year and failed to make the playoffs.

MIAMI — Switch-hitting infielder Neil Walker has agreed to a one-year contract with the Miami Marlins and is expected to compete for a starting job.

Walker was among the unsigned free agents last winter who attend a free-agent training camp in Bradenton, Florida, and he agreed in mid-March to a $4 million, one-year contract with the New York Yankees.

He slumped badly, hitting .197 with 19 RBIs in the first half, then improved to .247 with 27 RBIs in the second half to finish at .219 with 11 homers and 46 RBIs in 113 games.

TORONTO — Infielder Freddy Galvis and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract.

The deal includes a $4 million salary this year and a $5.5 million club option for 2020 with a $1 million buyout.

Galvis, who can earn additional award bonuses, took a cut from his $6,825,000 salary in 2018.

He hit .248 with 31 doubles, five triples and 13 homers for San Diego last year, playing in all 162 games for the second straight season.

BOSTON — Relief pitcher Jenrry Mejia, allowed back into baseball after a lifetime ban caused by three positive drug tests, has agreed to a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox.

If added to the 40-man roster, the 29-year-old Dominican right-hander would receive a one-year contract at a rate of $625,000 while in the major leagues and $90,400 while in the minors.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Sandy Alderson is returning to the Oakland Athletics as a senior adviser to baseball operations after previously working 17 seasons with the club in various capacities.

Alderson led the A’s when they won three straight AL pennants from 1988-90 and a sweep of the earthquake-interrupted 1989 World Series against the San Francisco Giants. He was general manager between stints as team president from 1993-95 and 1997-98.

The 71-year-old announced Saturday at the Baseball Writers’ Association of America awards dinner in New York that he has been cancer-free for four months.

HOCKEY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson has been suspended without pay as part of the NHL’s substance abuse program.

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association announced Tuesday that Watson had been placed in Stage Two of the league’s substance abuse and behavioral health program “for treatment related exclusively to his ongoing issues with alcohol abuse.”

That means Watson is suspended without pay until program administrators clear him to return.

Watson already had served a suspension for the first 18 games of the season after pleading no contest to a domestic assault charge in July.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild and backup goalie Alex Stalock agreed to terms on a three-year, $2.355 million contract extension.

The deal carries an annual average value of $785,000 against the salary cap over the 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. The 31-year-old Stalock is in his third season with the Wild, with a 2.92 goals-against average and .894 save percentage over 14 appearances. He has made 10 starts in relief of All-Star Devan Dubnyk.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes signed forward Jordan Martinook to a two-year contract extension worth an average of $2 million per season.

General manager Don Waddell said that Martinook’s extension will begin next season.

The 26-year-old Martinook has 10 goals and three assists in 50 games while leading the team with 125 hits and blocking 28 shots — the most by a Carolina forward.

MMA

LAS VEGAS — UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was fined $500,000 and suspended for nine months for a brawl inside and outside the octagon after his fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 229. McGregor was fined $50,000 and suspended for six months.

Nurmagomedov’s suspension can be reduced by three months if he participates with Las Vegas police in an anti-bullying public service announcement, according to a settlement approved Tuesday by the Nevada Athletic Commission. The commission must approve the PSA and how it’s distributed.

Nurmagomedov’s fine will be taken from his share of the purse for the Oct. 6 fight.

The suspensions for both fighters are retroactive to Oct. 6.

LAS VEGAS — UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was granted a one-fight license by the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Tuesday, clearing way for his title defense against Anthony Smith at UFC 235 on March 2.

Jones had a hearing in front of the commission regarding the M3 metabolite, oral turinabol, for which he tested positive prior to his fight against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 on Dec. 29, originally set for Las Vegas.

The NSAC did not license Jones to fight in Nevada due to the unknown circumstances of why he tested positive for the same substance that got him suspended for 15 months in July 2017. The commission did not know of the test results until Dec. 21.

That event was moved to Southern California, and Jones defeated Gustafsson by knockout in the third round to reclaim the vacated title once held by Daniel Cormier.

___

https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.