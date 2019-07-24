BOXING

MOSCOW — Boxer Maxim Dadashev died Tuesday, four days after suffering a brain injury in a fight in Maryland. He was 28.

The Russian Boxing Federation said Dadashev suffered a brain swelling in Friday’s light-welterweight fight with Subriel Matias at the Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. He underwent surgery but his heart stopped Tuesday, the federation said.

Dadashev was hospitalized at UM Prince George’s Hospital Center shortly after the fight, which was stopped by his corner following the 11th round after Dadashev took numerous shots to the head.

Footage from the fight shows Dadashev shaking his head in his corner as his trainer, Buddy McGirt, pleads with him to stop the fight, telling him: “You’re getting hit too much, Max. Please, Max, please let me do this.”

Shortly after, the referee stopped the bout at McGirt’s request.

CANASTOTA, N.Y. — The International Boxing Hall of Fame is making changes to its voting process, shortening the retirement time for consideration and creating two categories for female fighters.

The categories for women boxers are Trailblazer, boxers whose last bout was no later than 1988, and Modern, those whose last contest came no earlier than 1989. Both female and male boxers must be retired for at least three years prior to the end of the calendar year in which voting takes place, meaning that boxers who last fought in 2016 are eligible for consideration.

Like major league baseball, the post-retirement waiting period had been five years since the first inductions in 1990. The Hall of Fame will determine the number of honorees in the Modern category at the start of the election process.

BASEBALL

NEWARK, N.J. — Ex-New York Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden has been arrested again in New Jersey.

Newark police says Gooden was pulled over Monday night after driving the wrong way down a one-way road and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Last month, the 54-year-old was charged with drug possession after suspected cocaine was found in his car.

In a text to Newsday on Tuesday, Gooden said he’s “going away for a while to try and save my life.”

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to welcome the All-Star Game back to Dodger Stadium with a $100 million renovation of their historic ballpark.

The Dodgers unveiled the logo for next year’s Midsummer Classic and their latest renovation plans Tuesday at their 57-year-old home, the majors’ third-oldest park.

The primary addition will be a Centerfield Plaza area spanning nearly 2 acres behind the outfield fences, creating what Dodgers President Stan Kasten described as a “front door” to the famously tough-to-access hillside park. The plaza will include food, entertainment and a statue of Sandy Koufax, which will join a statue of Jackie Robinson already on the property.

The Dodgers also are constructing new elevators and bridges to allow easier movement around the park.

FOOTBALL

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill has been suspended for an additional four games, this time for violation the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse.

Hill will be out of action for the first half of the season, having previously received a four-game ban the league handed him in April for violation of the policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The NFL announced this punishment on Tuesday, three days before the full squad takes the field for the first time at training camp.

Hill, who had a promising rookie year with extensive playing time while starters Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes were injured, started three games in 2018.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

CHICAGO — The NCAA suspended DePaul men’s basketball coach Dave Leitao for the first three games of the regular season Tuesday, saying he should have done more to prevent recruiting violations by his staff.

The NCAA also put the Big East program on three years of probation, issued a $5,000 fine and said an undetermined number of games will be vacated because DePaul put an ineligible player on the floor. An unidentified former associate head coach is also facing a three-year show cause order for his role in the violations.

According to an NCAA infractions committee decision, the associate head coach arranged for the assistant director of basketball operations to live with a prospect to help ensure the player did the work necessary to meet NCAA eligibility requirements. That arrangement violated recruiting rules.

SOCCER

ASUNCION, Paraguay — Lionel Messi was suspended from Argentina’s first qualifying march for the 2022 World Cup and fined $1,500 by South American soccer’s governing body.

CONMEBOL said its decision Tuesday resulted from Messi’s red card during Argentina’s 2-1 win over Chile on July 6 in the third place match of the Copa America. Messi was ejected in the 37th minute after an altercation with Chile’s Gary Medel, who also received a red card.

South American qualifying starts in March.

The decision does not mention Messi’s attacks against the Copa America organization.

AUSTIN, Texas — Former U.S. men’s national team player and current assistant coach Josh Wolff will be the first head coach of Austin FC, the new Major League Soccer franchise that is scheduled to begin play in 2021.

Wolff’s appointment was announced Tuesday. Austin FC will be MLS’s 27th franchise when it takes the field. The league opted to expand rather than move the Columbus Crew, one of MLS’s bedrock franchises, from Ohio to Texas after a determined effort by Crew fans to keep their team.

Wolff was a striker with the U.S. national team from 1999-2008 and was on the World Cup squads in 2002 and 2006. He scored nine goals in 52 appearances. He spent most of his professional career in MLS with a stint in Germany.

SWIMMING

GWANGJU, South Korea — Sun Yang was in the middle of controversy at the world swimming championships again. Only this time, it wasn’t his doing.

The Chinese star with a history of doping still got shunned on the medals podium.

Sun won the 200-meter freestyle on Tuesday night after Danas Rapsys of Lithuania finished first and got disqualified for an apparent false start.

Sun touched second, but was elevated after Rapsys had already celebrated in the pool.

Sun appeared surprised, clasping his hands to his face, but quickly sat on the lane rope and raised both arms in the air as a mix of cheers and boos rang out.

Katsuhiro Matsumoto of Japan took silver. Martin Malyutin of Russia and Duncan Scott of Britain tied for bronze.

On the podium, Scott wanted no part of sharing the moment with Sun.

OLYMPICS

Shaun White is pressing forward with plans to shoot for the Summer Olympics in skateboarding.

White said Tuesday on NBC’s “Today” show that he’ll compete at world championships in September “and see what happens” before deciding whether to try to earn a spot on the U.S. team for skateboarding’s Olympic debut next summer in Tokyo.

The three-time Olympic snowboarding champion has won five of his 23 X Games medals on the summer side in skateboarding.

But when snowboarding became an Olympic sport, and with no similar option on the Summer Games side, White focused on the Winter Games.

He announced last summer that skateboarding was in his plans but only competed in one contest last year.

Street and park skateboarding are on the 2020 program, neither of which are considered White’s specialty.

MMA

LOS ANGELES — Mixed martial arts great Anderson “Spider” Silva of Brazil has become a U.S. citizen in a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services welcomed Silva and about 8,000 other people as they took their oaths of citizenship during two mass ceremonies Tuesday at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The 44-year-old Silva was joined by an adult son and daughter who also were naturalized.

Silva had the longest title reign as UFC Middleweight Champion with 16 consecutive victories from 2006 to 2013.

He is currently ranked 15th in the official UFC middleweight rankings.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.