James is fifth in NBA history with 86 triple-doubles, but the four players in front of him — Oscar Robertson, Russell Westbrook, Lakers great Magic Johnson and Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd — hadn’t done it against 30 different teams.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The College Football Playoff rankings were unchanged at the top this week, with LSU first followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia.

The selection committee’s third weekly rankings had little movement in the top 10, with Alabama fifth followed by Oregon, Utah, Penn State, Oklahoma and Minnesota.

The committee could face an interesting decision with Alabama in the coming weeks. The Crimson Tide lost quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the season to a hip injury Saturday. Alabama faces Western Carolina this weekend, so playing backup Mac Jones shouldn’t make much difference. On Thanksgiving weekend the Tide will face Auburn with its No. 2 quarterback, which should give the committee a better read on what kind of a team Alabama is now.

TENNIS

MADRID — Rafael Nadal kept Spain’s hopes alive against Russia in the inaugural Davis Cup Finals on Tuesday.

The top-ranked Spaniard defeated Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (7) to level the series 1-1 after Andrey Rublev had rallied to beat Roberto Bautista-Agut 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (0) in the first match.

Nadal converted his second match point at the packed “Caja Mágica” (Magic Box) center court. That ensured the tie will be decided in the doubles match, which was set to start after midnight local time.

In the revamped Davis Cup format debuting this year, teams play only two singles and a doubles in each tie, with the group winners advancing to the knockout stage along with the two best second-place finishers in the six groups.

Russia defeated defending champion Croatia in Group on Monday.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Britain’s Andy Murray will make their first appearance on Wednesday. Serbia takes on Japan and Britain plays the Netherlands.

The Davis Cup Finals is being played in World Cup-style with all 18 teams playing in a single venue in the same week. It is the result of a 25-year partnership between the International Tennis Federation and Kosmos, a group co-founded by Barcelona soccer player Gerard Piqué.

BASEBALL

ARLINGTON, Texas — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred hopes the investigation into sign stealing by the Houston Astros will be complete by next season and says he has authority to impose discipline beyond the loss of amateur draft picks.

Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers says that when he was with Houston in 2017, the Astros stole signs during home games by using a camera positioned in center field, The Athletic reported last week.

Manfred fined the Boston Red Sox in September 2017 for using an Apple Watch to steal signals from New York Yankees catchers. At the time, only weeks before the Astros won their first World Series title, Manfred said “all 30 clubs have been notified that future violations of this type will be subject to more serious sanctions, including the possible loss of draft picks.”

Loss of international signing bonus pool allocation also has been mentioned as a potential penalty.

NFL

BOSTON — Antonio Brown has apologized to the Patriots and team owner Robert Kraft for any negative attention he brought to the team during his brief stint in New England.

The four-time All-Pro receiver posted his apology on Instagram Tuesday, writing: “All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama!”

The apology comes on the heels of past posts in which he indicated he’d fight the Patriots’ decision to withhold a $9 million signing bonus. He also reportedly met with NFL officials last week to discuss various sexual assault allegations against him that could make him subject to a possible suspension under the league’s personal conduct policy if he’s signed by another team.

The Patriots cut ties with Brown in September following just one game after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct. They were the third team in less than a year to tire of the off-field behavior that has overshadowed his on-field accomplishments.

On his first unemployed NFL Sunday, Brown took shots at Kraft and longtime Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

SOCCER

LONDON — Jose Mourinho sealed a return to coaching after almost a year out when he was hired as Tottenham manager on Wednesday, a day after the Premier League club fired Mauricio Pochettino.

Mourinho, who has won 25 major trophies as a manager, has been without a job since being fired by Manchester United in December. He also has experience of the Premier League through two spells with Chelsea, where he won the title three times.

Mourinho signed a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Tottenham, which reached the Champions League final last season, is currently 14th in the Premier League after winning just three of its 12 matches this campaign amid a decline in fortunes under Pochettino.

Mourinho’s first game in charge of Tottenham will be against West Ham on Saturday.

