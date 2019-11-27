Duke had the ball in the closing seconds of overtime, but Tre Jones missed a jumper with about 15 seconds left and Wendell Moore rebounded it. Hounded by the Lumberjacks’ high-pressure defense, Hurt threw the ball away in a scramble with about 3 seconds left and it went to Bain — who went the length of the floor for a buzzer-beating layup.

Kevon Harris scored 26 points and Gavin Kensmil added 15 for the Lumberjacks (5-1).

Vernon Carey had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils (6-1), who had 22 turnovers and were just 11 of 24 from the free-throw line in the second half.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Ohio State jumped LSU to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings with two weeks left to go before selection Sunday.

LSU slipped to second Tuesday night and Clemson remained No. 3 while Georgia held on at four. If playoff history holds form, three of those top four teams will reach the semifinals.

Alabama remained No. 5 in the selection committee’s third rankings, with Utah moving up a spot to No. 6. The Utes are the only Pac-12 team in the top 10 after Oregon dropped eight spots to 14th.

Oklahoma is seventh followed by Minnesota, Baylor and Penn State.

In each of the first five years of the playoff, three of the top four teams in the rankings heading into rivalry weekend reached the semifinals, including the No. 1 team every time.

OLYMPICS

MOSCOW — Condemning Russian state authorities on Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee says their latest cheating attempt in a years-long doping scandal is an insult to the sports world.

“The IOC will support the toughest sanctions against all those responsible for this manipulation,” the Olympic body said in a statement.

On Monday, a World Anti-Doping Agency expert panel confirmed a database from the discredited Moscow laboratory that Russian officials were required to hand over in January was tainted with fake evidence, including to incriminate whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov, the former lab director. Results of positive doping tests were removed.

The panel recommended Russian athletes should compete as neutrals at next year’s Tokyo Olympics and other major events for the next four years, including the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

When the WADA executive committee meets on Dec. 9 in Paris, it will also consider the panel’s request for Russia to be banned from hosting sports events such as world championships through 2023, and blocked from bidding for the 2032 Olympics.

NHL

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bill Peters’ status as the Calgary Flames coach has been placed into question while the NHL and the team investigate allegations he directed racist slurs at a Nigerian-born player in the minors 10 years ago.

Asking for patience, general manager Brad Treliving said Tuesday that Peters remains with the Flames after the allegations raised by Akim Aliu on social media a day earlier. Peters, who has not commented, stayed at the team hotel and was not with the Flames as they practiced for Wednesday night’s game in Buffalo.

Aliu alleged Peters “dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn’t like my choice of music.” It happened during the 2009-10 season while the two were with the Chicago Blackhawks minor-league affiliate in Rockford, Illinois.

Treliving called the alleged comments “repulsive.”

He said he had spoken with Peters and has had two conversations with Aliu by phone. Treliving offered no timeline and later announced Peters would not be behind the bench against the Sabres.

NEW YORK — The NHL has suspended Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak for two games for elbowing Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in the face.

Cernak wasn’t penalized for the hit, which occurred during a Sabres power play late in the second period of the Lightning’s 5-2 win on Monday night.

Dahlin was left bloodied and sustained a concussion.

The second-year play-making defenseman drove into the left circle before making a backhanded pass. As Dahlin curled back, Cernak caught him with an elbow that knocked him to the ice.

The suspension will cost Cernak $7,500 in pay.

NFL

PHILADELPHIA — Two-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks said pressure of trying to live up to a new contract led to an anxiety attack that forced him out of the Philadelphia Eagles’ game last Sunday.

Brooks has dealt with anxiety for several years but has started 50 straight games, including the playoffs. He recently signed a four-year, $54.2 million contract and it weighed on his mind.

Brooks played only 12 snaps in a 17-9 loss to Seattle and had to leave. He was vomiting all morning and between series during the game before he exited.

OLYMPIC BASKETBALL

MELBOURNE, Australia — Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown will guide the Australian men’s team at next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Basketball Australia said Wednesday he will succeed Andrej Lemanis, who coached the Boomers to the semifinals at the 2016 Olympics — the team’s best Olympic result — and this year’s World Cup. The governing body did not say how long Brown will coach Australia.

Australia is one of seven men’s teams to have already qualified for Tokyo. Its roster could include Philadelphia star Ben Simmons. Australia also has several other NBA players, including Utah’s Joe Ingles and Dante Exum, Cleveland’s Matthew Dellavedova and San Antonio’s Patty Mills.

Brown coached the Australian team from 2009 to 2012 and was an assistant from 1995 to 2003, including the 1996 and 2000 Olympics.

WNBA

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever needed a proven leader to take over as their next head coach.

Marianne Stanley seemed like the perfect fit.

On Tuesday, Fever officials announced they had hired the Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer, who just celebrated her most recent championship last season as an assistant coach with the Washington Mystics.

“The thing that excites me most is her ability to see and teach the game,” said Tamika Catchings, Indiana’s vice president of basketball operations and new general manager. “She brings a championship type mentality and knows what it takes to win, both on and off the court. The focus since the season ended has been finding the right leader for our team and organization. We are on the right path with Marianne.”

Stanley replaces Pokey Chatman, who was fired in September after going 28-74 in three seasons with Indiana.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NCAA has rejected an appeal by the University of Missouri to limit or overturn sanctions for infractions tied to the case of a former tutor.

The school filed a 64-page brief to the NCAA’s appeals committee in March arguing that the penalties handed down Jan. 31 are contrary to NCAA precedent, were not supported or appropriate given the nature of the allegations and could have a chilling effect on future NCAA enforcement.

The football, baseball and softball teams were banned from the postseason for a year, the entire athletic department was placed on probation and Missouri was docked scholarships and given recruiting restrictions.

The case dates to 2016 when tutor Yolanda Kumar acknowledged she had violated NCAA rules by doing course work and ensuring athletes in football, baseball and softball passed certain courses.

GOLF

The Ladies European Tour approved a plan to partner with the LPGA Tour with hopes of expanding the women’s game in Europe and beyond.

The tours keep their identities in the 50-50 joint venture.

Players from the LET will not have immediate access to the LPGA Tour, although LPGA Tour Commissioner Mike Whan said last week that it could lead to that. For now, he says top LET players would have access to the LPGA’s “Q-Series” of two tournaments in consecutive weeks with cumulative scoring that awards LPGA cards.

LET members voted to approve the partnership Tuesday night at a meeting in Spain.

OBITUARY

BERN, Switzerland — Jakob Kuhn, who coached Switzerland’s national soccer team at three straight major tournaments from 2004-08, has died. He was 76.

The Swiss soccer federation says Kuhn “succumbed to a long illness” on Tuesday in Zurich, where he played his entire career.

Known fondly as “Köbi,” Kuhn won the Swiss league title six times as a player with FC Zurich and played in two European Cup semifinals. He captained the team when it lost to eventual European champion Liverpool in 1977.

Kuhn also went to the 1966 World Cup in England though was sent home early for disciplinary reasons.

He was appointed to the national team job in 2001 and advanced to the 2004 European Championship and 2006 World Cup.

He left after co-host Switzerland failed to advance from the Euro 2008 group stage.

