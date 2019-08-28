TENNIS

NEW YORK — Coco Gauff trailed by a set and a break, then again by a break in the third set, before coming up big down the stretch to get past Anastasia Potapova of Russia 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in her debut at the U.S. Open.

As strong as her serve and other strokes are, the 15-year-old is already showing an ability to make adjustments during a match and figure out ways to win, time and again.

Four top-10 men’s seeds all tumbled out: No. 4 Dominic Thiem, No. 8 Stefanos Tsitipas, No. 9 Karen Khachanov and No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut. The biggest beneficiary could be three-time champion Rafael Nadal, the No. 2 seed, who found no such trouble, easily putting together a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory at night over John Millman.

The last match of the schedule didn’t begin until after 11 p.m. and ended after 1 a.m., with the volatile Nick Kyrgios delighting the crowd with some trick shots while beating Steve Johnson 6-3, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

In women’s action, 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens was stunned 6-3, 6-4 by Anna Kalinskaya, a 20-year-old Russian qualifier ranked 127th. Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 2004 champion, and two-time finalist Viktoria Azarenka also lost at night. Earlier, defending champion and No. 1 seed Naomi Osaka dropped her first five games against 84th-ranked Anna Blinkova, then put together a 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2 victory.

MLB

HOUSTON — Rookie Yordan Alvarez homered twice as Houston jumped on former teammate Charlie Morton to build a big lead before Justin Verlander was ejected in the sixth inning of a scoreless outing and the Astros cruised to a 15-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Astros honored Morton with a pregame video recounting the highlights of his two-year stint with the team. Morton, who won Game 7 of the AL Championship Series and Game 7 of the World Series in 2017 to help Houston to its first title, tipped his cap after receiving a standing ovation following the tribute.

Houston’s hitters didn’t give Morton nearly as warm of a reception in his first trip to Minute Maid Park since signing with the Rays. The Astros tagged him for seven hits and a season-high six runs in four innings, which tied his shortest start this season.

Verlander’s ejection came with one out in the sixth and the Astros up 9-0 when he thought he struck out Tommy Pham. Instead the pitch was called a ball and the right-hander yelled something to home plate umpire Pat Hoberg. Pham then doubled to center on Verlander’s next pitch. Verlander then yelled at Hoberg at least three times before he threw him out just as Pham reached second base. Verlander continued to jaw at Hoberg while he walked off the field and after he reached the dugout. Astros

NEW YORK — New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso became the first rookie in 81 years to break his team’s season home run mark when he connected in a 5-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Alonso launched his 42nd of the year on the first pitch from Yu Darvish in the fourth inning, a no-doubt drive to the opposite field that soared far beyond the fence in right and gave the Mets a 1-0 lead.

The big first baseman raised his right arm and index finger as he began rounding the bases, then flashed a bright smile in the dugout before coming out for a curtain call.

Alonso set the Mets record with 31 games to spare. Todd Hundley in 1996 and Carlos Beltran a decade later hit 41 homers for New York.

SEATTLE — Aaron Judge became the third-fastest player in baseball history to reach 100 home runs, Masahiro Tanaka threw seven sharp innings and outpitched Yusei Kikuchi in a showdown of Japanese starters, and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 7-0.

Judge joined elite company on the first pitch he saw from Kikuchi, hitting a two-run homer off the batter’s eye in center field in the first inning. Judge reached the 100-homer mark in his 371st game. Only Ryan Howard (325) and Yankees teammate Gary Sanchez (355) got to 100 faster.

The AL East-leading Yankees have rebounded from a tough start to their West Coast swing. After being swept in Oakland, the Yankees took two of three from the Dodgers and won the first two games in Seattle.

MILWAUKEE — Yadier Molina hit two home runs and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals matched a season high with their sixth straight win, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 on a rain-delayed game inside Miller Park.

Play was halted briefly with the Cardinals batting with two outs in seventh inning as rain poured through the open roof and fans rushed to the covered concourses. The delay lasted about nine minutes as the retractable roof closed.

St. Louis right fielder Dexter Fowler preserved the win by jumping at the wall to catch a drive by Hernan Perez with two on for the final out.

The Cardinals have won 15 of 18 and are a season-best 15 games above .500.

NFL

PHILADELPHIA — U.S. soccer star Carli Lloyd might be ready to get her kicks in the NFL.

Lloyd said she was considering potential offers to kick in the league after her recent 55-yard field goal at Philadelphia Eagles practice put the sport on notice. Lloyd did not name any teams that were interested in signing her.

Lloyd threw the first pitch Tuesday night before the Phillies played the Pirates. The World Cup champion U.S. women’s team is in Philadelphia to play Portugal on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field as part of a victory tour.COLLEGE FOOTBALL

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

LOS ANGELES — Southern California quarterback Jack Sears has entered the transfer portal after failing to win the starting job in a four-man competition.

Sears, a redshirt sophomore, announced his plans in a statement he posted on Twitter. Sears’ decision came less than one week after coach Clay Helton announced sophomore J.T. Daniels would start for the second straight season.

The Trojans held an open audition among all four scholarship quarterbacks during spring practice and training camp as part of their transition to the Air Raid spread offense. Freshman Kedon Slovis was named the backup, with redshirt junior Matt Fink third on the depth chart and Sears fourth.

Sears plans to remain at USC for the fall semester to complete his undergraduate degree, which would allow him to be immediately eligible to play next season without having to sit out.

SOCCER

ATLANTA — Pity Martinez scored a goal and set up an own-goal by Minnesota with a nifty pass, leading short-handed Atlanta United to another trophy with a 2-1 victory in the final of the U.S. Open Cup.

Atlanta finished the game with 10 players after Leandro Gonzalez Pirez received a red card, holding off Minnesota United’s relentless pressure in the closing minutes. Michael Boxall had a chance to tie it but sent the ball over the crossbar with a shot from right in front.

In a matchup of teams that entered Major League Soccer together as expansion franchises in 2017, Atlanta United celebrated its third title in less than a year. They won the MLS Cup last December, and then added the Campeones Cup with a victory over Mexican champion Club América two weeks ago.

