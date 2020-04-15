AD

MLB also said Tuesday it is cutting the salary of senior staff by an average of 35% for this year due to the new coranvirus’ impact on the season. MLB is guaranteeing paychecks to its full-time employees of its central office through May.

With no clarity on when the shutdown will end, players and staff intently follow the daily developments.

NEW YORK — Hank Steinbrenner, the oldest son of George Steinbrenner and one of the four siblings who own the controlling shares of the New York Yankees, died at age 63.

The team said he died at home in Clearwater, Florida, due to a long-standing health issue.

A chain smoker and miniature drag racer, Hank hoped to succeed as father as the team’s controlling owner. Between the 2007 and 2008 seasons, he became the public voice of the Yankees’ ownership.

But brother Hal, 11 years younger, was put in charge in November 2008. While Hank was in his 13th season as a general partner and 11th as co-chair, he did not appear to have much involvement in the team’s operations in recent years. Still, Hal said he consulted Hank and sisters Jessica and Jennifer on all major decisions.

George Steinbrenner died in July 2010 and wife Joan died in December 2018.

COLLEGE SPORTS

NEW YORK — Five major football conference commissioners have asked the NCAA to relax some requirements to compete in Division I for four years, including the minimum number of sports a school must sponsor.

A letter from the commissioners of the American Athletic Conference, Mountain West, Mid-American Conference, Sun Belt and Conference USA to NCAA President Mark Emmert asked for temporary relief from financial aid requirements, along with average football attendance.

The request was made on behalf of all 350 Division I schools. The commissioners also asked that a moratorium be placed on schools moving into Division I for the length of the waiver.

The email dated April 10 was first reported by Yahoo! Sports and obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press.

MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher told the AP the request was to “build flexibility into the decision-making process” schools will be facing.

The letter came to light the same day as the University of Cincinnati in the AAC announced it was dropping its men’s soccer program to cut costs. Earlier this month, Old Dominion of C-USA cut its wrestling program.

NCAA rules require Division I schools to sponsor at least 16 varsity sports. The commissioners also requested lifting other requirements for schools.

NFL

NEW YORK — Bill Polian ran many an NFL draft, making him the main man in the room for several successful franchises.

Next week, the Pro Football Hall of Famer knows who the guys in demand will be for all 32 teams: the techs.

The league and teams say they are ensuring that everything will run smoothly, and a mock draft will be held soon as a test. But really, this is uncharted territory. NFL teams are in a sea of uncertainty as they prepare for a draft like no other.

The collection of information has been strong, but hardly as thorough as in normal times. Cancellations of pro days, in-person visits and workouts at team headquarters, and in-depth medical exams by team doctors adversely affect preparation for each franchise.

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Offensive tackle Storm Norton has signed a multi-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Norton played for the Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL before the league ended midway through its season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league filed for bankruptcy earlier this week.

Norton was the top selection in the lineman phase of the XFL draft. He played for the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 and had previous stints with the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals.

He is a left tackle, which is an area of need for Los Angeles after it traded Russell Okung last month. Coach Anthony Lynn during a teleconference assessing free agency that Trent Scott, Bryan Bulaga and Sam Tevi could be in the mix at left tackle.