Frazier made his major league debut in July 2017 but has never had more than 246 plate appearances in a season. He hit .267 with 12 homers and 38 RBIs in 2019 but struggled with defense that was much improved by this season, when he hit .186 with five homers and 15 RBIs. He didn’t play after June 30 because of what the Yankees described as vertigo-like symptoms.