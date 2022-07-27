Tuesday's Sports In Brief

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NFL SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks released running back Chris Carson with a failed physical designation on Tuesday, potentially signaling an end to his career because of a neck injury. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Carson’s future was in doubt the entire offseason after he was injured in Week 4 last year and eventually underwent neck surgery. Seattle coach Pete Carroll cautioned that Carson may not be able to return and Tuesday’s move finalized the situation.

Tuesday was reporting day for the Seahawks, with their first on-field practice scheduled for Wednesday.

Carson was a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in 2017 that quickly developed into one of Carroll’s favorite players. Carson’s reckless, punishing running style was notably similar to former Seattle star Marshawn Lynch and yielded great success while also taking a physical toll.

Carson played more than 12 games only twice in his five seasons. Carson’s best season was 2019 when he rushed for 1,230 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

NHL

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks have hired former New York Rangers coach David Quinn as their new head coach.

The Sharks announced Tuesday that Quinn would replace the fired Bob Boughner as the Sharks overhaul their management and coaching team.

The 55-year-old Quinn coached the Rangers for three seasons from 2018-21, posting a 96-87-25 record. New York never made it as far as the conference quarterfinals in Quinn’s three seasons, missing the playoffs in 2019 and ’21 and losing in the qualifying round in the COVID bubble in 2020.

Quinn had previously been head coach for five seasons in college at Boston University. He also coached the U.S. Olympic team to a fifth-place finish in Beijing last February.

The Sharks have undergone an organizational overhaul after missing the playoffs for a third straight season for the first time in franchise history.

WBNA

CHICAGO — Kelsey Plum scored 12 of her 24 points in the first quarter as the Las Vegas Aces raced to an early 23-point lead, then held on for a 93-83 victory over the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night to win the second WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship.

Plum, who won the All-Star MVP in Chicago a few weeks ago, hit six of her nine 3-point attempts.

Chelsea Gray had 19 points — including nine pivotal ones in the third quarter — and earned MVP of the game. A’ja Wilson had 17 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks as the Aces dominated early, then repelled several Sky runs in the second half. Jackie Young had 18 points.

Candace Parker led Chicago with 20 points and Kahleah Copper and Emma Meesseman each added 18. Defending WNBA champion Chicago closed to within seven points at the end of the third quarter, but lost a second straight game for the first time this season.

Chicago and Las Vegas finished as the top teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences with 9-1 records in the Commissioner’s Cup in-season tournament. The Sky (21-7) and Aces (20-8) also are 1-2 in the WNBA regular season standings and have secured playoff spots.

SOCCER

LOS ANGELES — Ian Darke will call play-by-play for Fox at this year’s World Cup after working the 2010 and 2014 tournaments for ESPN.

Darke becomes the third play-by-play commentator announced by Fox for this year’s tournament, to be played in Qatar from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18, after John Strong and Jacqui Oatley.

Darke broadcast for Britain’s Sky Sports from 1992-2002 and worked for ESPN ahead of the 2010 tournament in South Africa, then was hired by ESPN that September as its lead soccer commentator.

He took over from Martin Tyler as ESPN’s top play-by-play voice for the 2014 tournament in Brazil. Darke works for ESPN on a non-exclusive basis, freeing him to work his eighth World Cup. He is ESPN’s lead commentator for Spain’s La Liga and for this year’s Women’s European Championship. Darke also is BT Sport’s lead Premier League commentator in Britain and is heard on the Premier League world feed.

Darke announced the 1994 tournament for ABC and ESPN, the 1982 and 1990 World Cups for BBC Radio and Eurosport, and the 2018 tournament for the world feed. He broadcast the 2011 Women’s World Cup for ESPN.

HORSE RACING

A federal judge said Tuesday a national horse racing authority cannot enforce its rules in Louisiana and West Virginia while a lawsuit challenging the organization is in court.

In granting a preliminary injunction, Western District of Louisiana Judge Terry Doughty said the Horseracing Integrity & Safety Authority likely went beyond its bounds on three rules that went into place July 1. State and racing officials in those jurisdictions sued to prevent the federal authority’s new regulations from going into effect.

HISA CEO Lisa Lazarus said the ruling is limited in scope geographically to Louisiana and West Virginia and does not question the organization’s constitutionality or validity.

Doughty said the authority may have overstepped its bounds when it comes to how horses covered by the rules are defined, the ability for investigators to confiscate records from anyone who owns or “performs services on” a covered horse and basing state payments for upkeep partly on race purses.

The attorneys general of Louisiana and West Virginia hailed the injunction as a victory. Louisiana’s Jeff Landry said the regulations are “unclear, inconsistent and violate due process.”

