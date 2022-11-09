Tuesday's Sports In Brief

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Georgia was the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Bulldogs’ rise from No. 3 was no surprise after their dominant victory against previously top-ranked Tennessee on Saturday. Clemson, which was No. 4 in the selection committee’s first rankings last week, also lost, clearing the way for changes in the top four.

Ohio State stayed at two. The Buckeyes’ Big Ten rival, Michigan, moved up from five to three. TCU jumped three spots to No. 4, putting the nation’s four unbeaten teams at the top of the rankings.

Tennessee fell to No. 5 and was followed by Oregon from the Pac-12 and LSU, which jumped three spots to seventh after the Tigers knocked off Alabama.

NBA

NEW YORK — Suspended Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, a person with knowledge of the meeting said.

The Nets banned Irving for at least five games without pay after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs.

That came hours after Silver said Irving made a “reckless decision” to post on his Twitter feed a link to a film that contains antisemitic material and said he would be meeting with him within a week.

They finally did on Tuesday, the person told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the meeting and its details were private.

Irving eventually deleted the tweet and issued an apology on Instagram, after failing to do so when he met with reporters earlier Thursday.

But by then, Silver said he was disappointed that it had taken so long for Irving to apologize, and that he hadn’t denounced the material in “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.”

— By Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney.

BASEBALL

LAS VEGAS — First baseman Anthony Rizzo became a free agent again when he declined his $16 million option with the New York Yankees for 2023.

Pitcher Chris Bassitt declined his $19 million option with the New York Mets and followed rotation mates Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker into free agency.

They were among 11 players who became free agents Tuesday, raising the total to 151. About 32 more players are potentially eligible to go free by Thursday, joining a free agent class headed by Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson, deGrom, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts.

Milwaukee exercised a $10 million option on Kolten Wong, preventing the second baseman from becoming a free agent.

NFL

HENDERSON, Nev. — Safety Johnathan Abram, who failed to meet the expectations of a first-round draft pick, was waived by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Abram, drafted 27th overall in 2019 out of Mississippi State, started the first seven games this season before being moved to a reserve role the past two weeks and having his playing time slashed.

He didn’t make the impact expected of a first-round selection and particularly struggled in pass coverage.

SOCCER

American defender Chris Richards will miss the World Cup because of an injury that has sidelined him for more than two months.

A 22-year-old from Birmingham, Alabama, Richards debuted for the United States in November 2020 and has made eight international appearances.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter is set to announce his 26-man roster Wednesday.

The U.S. already was missing Atlanta defender Miles Robinson, who tore his left Achilles on May 7.

TENNIS

GLASGOW, Scotland — Australia and Kazakhstan earned victories on the opening day of the Billie Jean King Cup, the biggest team event in women’s tennis.

The Australians, bidding for a first title in the competition in 48 years, beat Slovakia 2-1 in Group B thanks to victories by Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic in singles.

Kazakhstan won by the same score against Britain, the host nation, in Group C after Yulia Putintseva and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina won their singles matches.

Australia is a seven-time winner of the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup. All its titles came from 1964-74.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

WASHINGTON — Amir “Primo” Spears scored 28 points, Bryson Mozone added seven in overtime and Georgetown knocked off Coppin State 99-89 to snap a 21-game losing streak.

Coppin State’s Nendah Tarke put up a potential tying 3-pointer with four seconds left in regulation. The rebound went long to teammate Mike Hood, who drained a 3 at the buzzer to force overtime tied at 83.

In the extra session, Georgetown scored six straight points and put the game away with consecutive 3s from Akok Akok and Mozone.

BOXING

SYDNEY — Australian Jeff Fenech is finally joining an elite group of boxers to have won world titles in four weight divisions — more than 30 years after the fact.

In 1991 at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas on a Mike Tyson undercard, judges declared his super featherweight bout with Ghana’s Azumah Nelson a draw.

But Fenech was awarded the title retroactively at a World Boxing Council convention in Acapulco, Mexico, where WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman formed a “special committee” to review the fight.

Fenech joins a select group including Thomas ‘Hitman’ Hearns and Sugar Ray Leonard to have won world titles across four weight divisions. In retirement, Fenech also trained other boxers such as Tyson.

