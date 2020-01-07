Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (TOP 25)
Men
No. 4 Baylor at No. 22 Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
No. 11 Ohio State at No. 12 Maryland, 7 p.m.
No. 13 Louisville vs. Miami, 7 p.m.
No. 14 Kentucky at Georgia, 9 p.m.
No. 16 Villanova at Creighton, 9 p.m.
No. 18 Virginia at Boston College, 7 p.m.
No. 20 Penn State at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
