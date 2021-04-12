NHL
7 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington » NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Network, WFED (1500 AM)
NBA
7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana » TNT
10 p.m. Boston at Portland » TNT
TENNIS
5 a.m. ATP: Monte Carlo Masters, early rounds » Tennis Channel
9 a.m. ATP: Monte Carlo Masters, early rounds » MASN2
1 p.m. WTA: Charleston Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel
SOCCER
3 p.m. Women’s friendly: United States at France » ESPN2
6 p.m. Concacaf Champions League round of 16, second leg: Alajuelense at Atlanta United » Fox Sports 1
8 p.m. Concacaf Champions League round of 16, second leg: Marathón at Portland » Fox Sports 1
8:45 p.m. Copa Libertadores third round, second leg: San Lorenzo at Santos » beIN Sports
10 p.m. Concacaf Champions League round of 16, second leg: Arcahaie at Cruz Azul » Fox Sports 1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m. Auburn at Georgia Tech » ACC Network
7 p.m. Florida State at Florida » SEC Network
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m. Winthrop at Clemson » ACC Network
COLLEGE GOLF
7 p.m. Western Intercollegiate, second round » Golf Channe1