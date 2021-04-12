MLB

3:30 p.m. Oakland at Arizona » MLB Network

4 p.m. Seattle at Baltimore (doubleheader) » MASN, WJZ (105.7 FM), WSBN (630 AM)

7 p.m. Philadelphia at New York Mets » ESPN

7:45 p.m. Washington at St. Louis » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM)

9:45 p.m. Cincinnati at San Francisco » ESPN

NHL

7 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington » NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Network, WFED (1500 AM)

NBA

7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana » TNT

10 p.m. Boston at Portland » TNT

TENNIS

5 a.m. ATP: Monte Carlo Masters, early rounds » Tennis Channel

9 a.m. ATP: Monte Carlo Masters, early rounds » MASN2

1 p.m. WTA: Charleston Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel

SOCCER

3 p.m. Women’s friendly: United States at France » ESPN2

6 p.m. Concacaf Champions League round of 16, second leg: Alajuelense at Atlanta United » Fox Sports 1

8 p.m. Concacaf Champions League round of 16, second leg: Marathón at Portland » Fox Sports 1

8:45 p.m. Copa Libertadores third round, second leg: San Lorenzo at Santos » beIN Sports

10 p.m. Concacaf Champions League round of 16, second leg: Arcahaie at Cruz Azul » Fox Sports 1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m. Auburn at Georgia Tech » ACC Network

7 p.m. Florida State at Florida » SEC Network

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m. Winthrop at Clemson » ACC Network

COLLEGE GOLF

7 p.m. Western Intercollegiate, second round » Golf Channe1