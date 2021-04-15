MLB

Noon Philadelphia at New York Mets » MLB Network

1 p.m. Seattle at Baltimore » MASN, WSBN (630 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

3 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago White Sox » MLB Network (joined in progress)

7 p.m. Arizona at Washington » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM)

8 p.m. Toronto at Kansas City » MLB Network

11 p.m. Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers » MLB Network (joined in progress)

NHL

7 p.m. Buffalo at Washington » NBC Sports Washington, WFED (1500 AM)

7 p.m. Florida at Tampa Bay » NBC Sports Network

NBA

7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Atlanta » TNT

10 p.m. Boston at Los Angeles Lakers » TNT

WNBA

7 p.m. WNBA draft » ESPN

GOLF

7:30 a.m. European Tour: Austrian Open, first round » Golf Channel

11 a.m. PGA Tour: Heritage, first round » Golf Channel

7 p.m. LPGA Tour: Lotte Championship, second round » Golf Channel

TENNIS

5 a.m. ATP: Monte Carlo Masters, early rounds » Tennis Channel

9 a.m. ATP: Monte Carlo Masters, early rounds » MASN2

1 p.m. WTA: MUSC Women’s Health Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel

SOCCER

8 p.m. Concacaf Champions League round of 16, second leg: Real Estelíat Columbus » Fox Sports 1

8:30 p.m. Copa Libertadores third round, second leg: Bolívar at Junior » beIN Sports

10 p.m. Concacaf Champions League round of 16, second leg: Atlético Pantoja at Monterrey » Fox Sports 1

SURFING

6:30 p.m. World Surf League: Narrabeen Classic, Day 1 » Fox Sports 2

RUGBY

4 a.m. (Friday) Australian NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle » Fox Sports 2

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

5 p.m. Big Ten tournament, semifinal: Iowa at Penn State » Big Ten Network

7:30 p.m. Big Ten tournament, semifinal: Rutgers vs. Wisconsin » Big Ten Network

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

7 p.m. Duke at Virginia » ACC Network

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

5 p.m. Notre Dame at Boston College » ACC Network

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m. Indiana at Michigan State » Big Ten Network

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m. Auburn at Alabama » SEC Network

7:30 p.m. South Carolina at LSU » ESPNU