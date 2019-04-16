NBA PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND
8 p.m. Game 2: Orlando at Toronto » TNT
9 p.m. Game 2: San Antonio at Denver » NBA TV
10:30 p.m. Game 2: Oklahoma City at Portland » TNT
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND
7 p.m. Game 4: Tampa Bay at Columbus » CNBC
7:30 p.m. Game 4: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh » NBC Sports Network
9:30 p.m. Game 4: Winnipeg at St. Louis » CNBC
10:30 p.m. Game 4: San Jose at Vegas » NBC Sports Network
MLB
6:30 p.m. Boston at New York Yankees » MLB Network
7 p.m. San Francisco at Washington » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 FM)
7 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay » MASN2, WTEM (980 AM)
SOCCER
2:45 p.m. English Premier League: Cardiff City at Brighton » NBC Sports Network
3 p.m. UEFA Champions League: Manchester United at Barcelona » TNT
4 p.m. Copa Sudamericana: Nacional Potosi at Zulia » beIN Sports
8:30 p.m. Copa Sudamericana: Independiente at La Equidad » beIN Sports
TENNIS
5 a.m. ATP: Monte Carlo Masters, early-round play » Tennis Channel
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m. Butler at Purdue » Fox Sports 1
7 p.m. Clemson at Georgia » SEC Network
8 p.m. Utah Valley at Utah » Pac-12 Network
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m. Michigan at Michigan State » Big Ten Network
COLLEGE GOLF
7 p.m. Western Intercollegiate, second round » Golf Channel