STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND
3 p.m. Game 6: Boston at Toronto » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
7 p.m. Game 6: San Jose at Vegas » NBC Sports Network
NBA
1 p.m. Game 4: Boston at Indiana » WJLA (Ch. 7), WMAR (Ch. 2)
3:30 p.m. Game 4: Golden State at Los Angeles Clippers » WJLA (Ch. 7), WMAR (Ch. 2)
7 p.m. Game 4: Toronto at Orlando » TNT
9:30 p.m. Game 4: Portland at Oklahoma City » TNT
MLB
1 p.m. Washington at Miami » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM)
1 p.m. Minnesota at Baltimore » MASN, WTEM (980 AM)
2 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee » MLB Network
7 p.m. Atlanta at Cleveland » ESPN
SOCCER
8 a.m. Spanish La Liga: Sevilla at Getafe » beIN Sports
8:30 a.m. English Premier League: Manchester United at Everton » NBC Sports Network
9:30 a.m. German Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Freiburg » Fox Sports 1
10:15 a.m. Spanish La Liga: Athletic Bilbao at Real Madrid » beIN Sports
11 a.m. English Premier League: Liverpool at Cardiff City » NBC Sports Network
Noon German Bundesliga: Hannover 96 at Hertha Berlin » Fox Sports 1
12:30 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Leganes at Villarreal » beIN Sports
3 p.m. French Ligue 1: Monaco at Paris Saint-Germain » beIN Sports
4 p.m. MLS: New York City FC at D.C. United » ESPN
7 p.m. MLS: Seattle at Los Angeles FC » Fox Sports 1
TENNIS
5:30 a.m. ATP: Monte Carlo Masters, doubles final » Tennis Channel
7 a.m. Fed Cup: Romania at France » Tennis Channel
8:30 a.m. ATP: Monte Carlo Masters, singles final » Tennis Channel
3 p.m. Fed Cup: Switzerland at United States » Tennis Channel
GOLF
1 p.m. PGA Tour: Heritage, final round » Golf Channel
3 p.m. PGA Tour: Heritage, final round » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)
3 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, final round » Golf Channel
HOCKEY
9:30 a.m. IIHF under-18 world championships: United States vs. Russia » NHL Network
1:30 p.m. IIHF under-18 world championships: Canada vs. Belarus » NHL Network
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m. Army at Navy » CBS Sports Network
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m. Minnesota at Nebraska » Big Ten Network
2 p.m. Tennessee at Georgia » ESPN2
3 p.m. Michigan at Illinois » Big Ten Network
4 p.m. Auburn at Kentucky » ESPN2
5 p.m. Purdue at Northwestern » Big Ten Network
COLLEGE TENNIS
2 p.m. SEC men’s tournament » SEC Network
4:30 p.m. SEC women’s tournament » SEC Network
COLLEGE GOLF
8:30 a.m. SEC women’s championship » SEC Network
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Noon Johns Hopkins at Penn State » ESPNU
MAJOR LEAGUE RUGBY
10 p.m. New Orleans at Seattle » CBS Sports Network