STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND
7:30 p.m. Game 7: Carolina at Washington » NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Network, WJFK (106.7 FM)
NBA PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND
8 p.m. Game 5: Utah at Houston » TNT
10:30 p.m. Game 5: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State » TNT
MLB
1 p.m. Miami at Cleveland » MLB Network
3 p.m. Washington at Colorado » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM)
4 p.m. Texas at Oakland (joined in progress) » MLB Network
7 p.m. Philadelphia at New York Mets » ESPN
7 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Baltimore » MASN, WTEM (980 AM)
10 p.m. New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels » MLB Network
SOCCER
1:30 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Valencia at Atletico Madrid » beIN Sports
2:45 p.m. German Cup, semifinals: Bayern Munich at Werder Bremen » ESPNews
3 p.m. English Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United » NBC Sports Network
3:30 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Real Betis at Levante » beIN Sports
6:15 p.m. Copa Libertadores: River Plate at Palestino » beIN Sports
8:30 p.m. Copa Libertadores: Flamengo at LDU Quito » beIN Sports
GOLF
5 p.m. Pac-12 men’s championship, final day » Pac-12 Network
11 p.m. Asia-Pacific women’s amateur championship, first round » Golf Channel
TENNIS
5 a.m. ATP: Barcelona Open and Hungarian Open, early rounds; WTA: Istanbul Cup and Tennis Grand Prix, early rounds » Tennis Channel
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m. Nebraska at Iowa » Big Ten Network
7 p.m. Southern Miss at Mississippi » SEC Network