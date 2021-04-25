MLB

1 p.m. Washington at New York Mets » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM)

1 p.m. Oakland at Baltimore » MASN2, WSBN (630 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

1 p.m. New York Yankees at Cleveland » MLB Network

7 p.m. San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers » ESPN

NBA

1 p.m. Boston at Charlotte » ESPN

3:30 p.m. Phoenix at Brooklyn » ESPN

7 p.m. Cleveland at Washington » NBC Sports Washington, WFED (1500 AM)

7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Atlanta » NBA TV

10 p.m. Sacramento at Golden State » NBA TV

NHL

3 p.m. Boston at Pittsburgh » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

7 p.m. Columbus at Tampa Bay » NBC Sports Network

GOLF

8 a.m. European Tour: Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, final round » Golf Channel

1 p.m. PGA Tour: Zurich Classic, final round » Golf Channel

3 p.m. PGA Tour: Zurich Classic, final round » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

3 p.m. PGA Professional Championship, first round » Golf Channel

TENNIS

8 a.m. ATP: Barcelona Open and Serbia Open, finals; WTA: Tennis Grand Prix and Tennis Championship Istanbul, finals » Tennis Channel

SOCCER

6:30 a.m. Italian Serie A: Udinese at Benevento » ESPN2

7 a.m. English Premier League: Burnley at Wolverhampton » NBC Sports Network

9 a.m. English Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United » NBC Sports Network

10:15 a.m. Spanish La Liga: Barcelona at Villarreal » beIN Sports

12:30 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Granada at Sevilla » beIN Sports

3 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Atlético Madrid at Athletic Club » beIN Sports

5:30 p.m. MLS: New York Red Bulls at LA Galaxy » Fox Sports 1

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m. IndyCar: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Geico 500 » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

RUGBY

3:30 p.m. Major League Rugby: Old Glory DC at New England » Fox Sports 1

BOWLING

1:30 p.m. PBA playoffs: round of 16 » Fox Sports 1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. Tennessee at Texas A&M » SEC Network

2 p.m. Duke at Virginia » ESPNU

3 p.m. Washington State at California » Pac-12 Network

4 p.m. Virginia Tech at North Carolina State » ACC Network

5 p.m. Northwestern at Iowa » Big Ten Network

7 p.m. UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach State » ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon Florida State at Louisville » ACC Network

Noon LSU at Kentucky » ESPN2

Noon Northwestern at Michigan » Big Ten Network

2 p.m. Georgia at Tennessee » ESPN2

2 p.m. Wisconsin at Nebraska » Big Ten Network

4 p.m. Missouri at Arkansas » SEC Network

4 p.m. Washington at UCLA » ESPN2

5 p.m. Gardner-Webb at USC Upstate » ESPNU

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Noon Rutgers at Michigan » ESPNU

2 p.m. Notre Dame at North Carolina » ACC Network

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

7:30 a.m. SEC tournament, final round » SEC Network