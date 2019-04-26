NBA PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND

10 p.m. Game 6: Golden State at Los Angeles Clippers » ESPN

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, SECOND ROUND

7 p.m. Game 1: Carolina at New York Islanders » NBC Sports Network

10 p.m. Game 1: Colorado at San Jose » NBC Sports Network

MLB

7 p.m. San Diego at Washington » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM)

7 p.m. Oakland at Toronto » MLB Network

8 p.m. Baltimore at Minnesota » MASN2, WTEM (980 AM)

NFL

7 p.m. NFL draft: Second and third rounds » WJLA (Ch. 7), WMAR (Ch. 2), ESPN, NFL Network, WTEM (980 AM)

SOCCER

1:30 p.m. Turkish Super Lig: Goztepe at Istanbul Basaksehir » beIN Sports

2:30 p.m. German Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Augsberg » Fox Sports 2

3 p.m. England Premier League: Huddersfield Town at Liverpool » NBC Sports Network

GOLF

6:30 a.m. European Tour: Trophee Hassan II, second round » Golf Channel

12 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Legends of Golf, first round » Golf Channel

3:30 p.m. PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, second round » Golf Channel

6:30 p.m. LPGA Tour: L.A. Open, second round » Golf Channel

Midnight (Sat.) Women’s Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, third round » Golf Channel

TENNIS

5 a.m. ATP: Barcelona Open and Hungarian Open, quarterfinals; WTA: Istanbul Cup and Tennis Grand Prix, quarterfinals » Tennis Channel

AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Geico 500, final practice » Fox Sports 1

6 p.m. ARCA Series: Talladega » Fox Sports 1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. North Carolina A&T at Bethune-Cookman » ESPNU

8 p.m. Auburn at Vanderbilt » SEC Network

8:30 p.m. Illinois at Nebraska » Big Ten Network

10 p.m. Gonzaga at San Francisco » ESPNU

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

7 p.m. Colgate at Bucknell » CBS Sports Network

9 p.m. Denver at Marquette » Fox Sports 1

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m. Rutgers at Indiana » Big Ten Network

6 p.m. Georgia at South Carolina » SEC Network

8 p.m. Tulsa at Wichita State » ESPNU

TRACK AND FIELD

5:30 p.m. Penn Relays » NBC Sports Network

RUGBY

9:30 p.m. Major League Lacrosse: Glendale Raptors at Rugby United New York » CBS Sports Network

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

5 p.m. ACC tournament, semifinals: Boston College vs. Syracuse » NBC Sports Washington

8 p.m. ACC tournament, semifinals: North Carolina vs. Duke » NBC Sports Washington

10:30 p.m. Pac-12 tournament, semifinals: Colorado vs. TBA » Pac-12 Network

1 a.m. Pac-12 tournament, semifinals: USC vs. California » Pac-12 Network

COLLEGE TENNIS

7 p.m. Pac-12 tournament » Pac-12 Network

ARENA FOOTBALL

7 p.m. Washington at Baltimore » NBC Sports Washington