MLB

1 p.m. Kansas City at Detroit » MLB Network

7 p.m. New York Yankees at Baltimore » MASN, WSBN (630 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

7 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Atlanta » ESPN

10 p.m. Cincinnati at Los Angeles Dodgers » MLB Network

NBA

7 p.m. San Antonio at Washington » NBC Sports Washington, WFED (1500 AM)

7:30 p.m. Phoenix at New York » NBA TV

10 p.m. Dallas at Sacramento » NBA TV

NHL

7:30 p.m. Carolina at Dallas » NBC Sports Network

SOCCER

3 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Real Sociedad at Eibar » beIN Sports

GOLF

4 p.m. PGA Professional Championship, second round » Golf Channel

TENNIS

5 a.m. ATP: Bavarian International Tennis Championships and Estoril Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel

MEN’S LACROSSE

10:30 p.m. Premier Lacrosse League draft » NBC Sports Network

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m. Northwestern at Iowa » Big Ten Network

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m. Missouri at Arkansas » SEC Network