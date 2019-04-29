NBA PLAYOFFS, SECOND ROUND
8 p.m. Game 2: Philadelphia at Toronto » TNT
10:30 p.m. Game 1: Portland at Denver » TNT
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, SECOND ROUND
8 p.m. Game 3: St. Louis at Dallas » NBC Sports Network
MLB
7 p.m. St. Louis at Washington » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM)
7 p.m. Oakland at Boston » ESPN
8 p.m. Baltimore at Chicago White Sox » MASN2, WTEM (980 AM)
10 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco » MLB Network (joined in progress)
GOLF
3 p.m. PGA Professional Championship, second round » Golf Channel
SOCCER
1 p.m. Turkish Super Lig: Galatasaray at Konyaspor » beIN Sports
3 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Espanyol at Real Betis » beIN Sports
TENNIS
5 a.m. ATP: Bavarian International Tennis Championships and Estoril Open, early rounds; WTA: Morocco Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m. BYU at California » Pac-12 Network
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m. Notre Dame at Pittsburgh » ESPNU
7 p.m. Arkansas at Texas A&M » SEC Network