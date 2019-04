NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT — FINAL FOUR

6:09 p.m. Auburn vs. Virginia » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13), WRC (570 AM)

8:49 p.m. Texas Tech vs. Michigan State » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

MLB

1 p.m. Washington at New York Mets » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)

1 p.m. Kansas City at Detroit » MLB Network

4 p.m. Texas at Los Angeles Angels » Fox Sports 1

7 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee » Fox Sports 1

7 p.m. New York Yankees at Baltimore » MASN, WTEM (980 AM)

10 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado » MLB Network

NHL

4 p.m. Vancouver at St. Louis » NHL Network

7 p.m. New York Islanders at Washington » NBC Sports Washington,WJFK (106.7 FM)

7 p.m. Toronto at Montreal » NHL Network

10 p.m. Winnipeg at Arizona » NHL Network

10:30 p.m. Colorado at San Jose » NBC Sports Washington NBA

5 p.m. Brooklyn at Milwaukee » NBA TV

8 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago » NBA TV

SOCCER

9:20 a.m. German Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Bayer Leverkusen » Fox Sports 2

9:55 a.m. English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Newcastle United » NBC Sports Network

10:05 a.m. Spanish La Liga: Eibar at Real Madrid » beIN Sports

12:20 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Valencia at Rayo Vallecano » beIN Sports

12:30 p.m. German Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich » WTTG (Ch. 5),WBFF (Ch. 45)

2:35 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Atletico Madrid at Barcelona » beIN Sports

3 p.m. MLS: Los Angeles FC at D.C. United » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

11 p.m. Mexican Liga MX: Club America at Tijuana » Fox Sports 1

GOLF

Noon Augusta National Women’s Amateur, final round » WRC (Ch. 4),WBAL (Ch. 11)

1 p.m. PGA Tour: Texas Open, third round » Golf Channel

3:30 p.m. PGA Tour: Texas Open, third round » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

5 p.m. LPGA Tour: Inspiration, third round » Golf Channel

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Food City 500, practice » Fox Sports 1

9:30 a.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco 300, qualifying » Fox Sports 1

11 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Food City 500, practice » Fox Sports 1

1 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco 300 » Fox Sports 1

4 p.m. IndyCar Series: Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, qualifying » NBC Sports Network

8 p.m. AMA Supercross: Round 14 » NBC Sports Network

TENNIS

10:45 a.m. WTA: Volvo Car Open, doubles semifinals » Tennis Channel

1 p.m. WTA: Volvo Car Open, singles and doubles semifinals » Tennis Channel

7 p.m. WTA: Monterrey Open, singles semifinals » Tennis Channel

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

12:30 p.m. IIHF world championship: United States vs. Canada » NHL Network

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon Purdue spring game » Big Ten Network

Noon South Carolina spring game » SEC Network

2 p.m. LSU spring game » SEC Network

2 p.m. Southern California spring game » Pac-12 Network

2:30 p.m. Clemson spring game » ESPN2

4 p.m. Arkansas spring game » ESPNU

4 p.m. Mississippi spring game » SEC Network

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL — WNIT CHAMPIONSHIP

3 p.m. Northwestern at Arizona » CBS Sports Network

HORSE RACING

5:30 p.m. Wood Memorial Bluegrass Stakes » NBC Sports Network

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

11 a.m. Lehigh at Loyola (Md.) » CBS Sports Network

Noon Notre Dame at Duke » ESPNU

2 p.m. Michigan at Maryland » Big Ten Network

2 p.m. Rutgers at Johns Hopkins » ESPNU

5 p.m. Villanova at Denver » CBS Sports Network

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

10 a.m. Northwestern at John Hopkins » ESPNU

5 p.m. Michigan at Maryland » Big Ten Network

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m. Washington at Arizona » Pac-12 Network

8 p.m. Texas A&M at LSU » ESPN2

8 p.m. Florida at Mississippi » SEC Network

9 p.m. Washington State at California » Pac-12 Network

11 p.m. Cal State Fullerton at Cal Poly » ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m. UCLA at Arizona State » ESPN2

6 p.m. Alabama at South Carolina » ESPN

6 p.m. LSU at Mississippi State » ESPNU

6 p.m. Arkansas at Florida » SEC Network

8 p.m. Baylor at Oklahoma » ESPN

MEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

8 p.m. Big Ten individual championships » Big Ten Network

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WATER POLO

4:30 p.m. Southern California at California » Pac-12 Network

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — GEICO NATIONALS

10 a.m. Girls’ championship: New Hope (Md.) vs. St. John’s (D.C.) » ESPN2

12:30 p.m. Boys’ championship: IMG (Fla.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.) » ESPN