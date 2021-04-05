MLB

1 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit » MLB Network

4 p.m. Atlanta at Washington » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM)

4 p.m. Houston at Los Angeles Angels » MLB Network

6:30 p.m. Baltimore at New York Yankees » MASN, WSBN (630 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

7 p.m. New York Mets at Philadelphia » ESPN

10 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego » MLB Network

NHL

7 p.m. Washington at New York Islanders » NBC Sports Washington, WFED (1500 AM)

7 p.m. Pittsburgh at New York Rangers » NBC Sports Network

NBA

7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston » TNT

10 p.m. Milwaukee at Golden State » TNT

SOCCER

12:45 p.m. French Cup, round of 16: Metz at Monaco » beIN Sports

6 p.m. Concacaf Champions League round of 16, first leg: Portland at Marathón » Fox Sports 1

6:15 p.m. Copa Sudamericana first round, second leg: 12 de Octubre at Nacional »beIN Sports

8 p.m. Concacaf Champions League round of 16, first leg: Atlanta United at Alajuelense » Fox Sports 1

8:30 p.m. Copa Libertadores third round, first leg: Santos at San Lorenzo »beIN Sports

10 p.m. Concacaf Champions League round of 16, first leg: Cruz Azul vs. Arcahaie» Fox Sports 1

TENNIS

10 a.m. WTA: Volvo Car Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel

7 p.m. WTA: Volvo Car Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m. Liberty at Virginia » ACC Network

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m. Kentucky at Louisville » ACC Network

7 p.m. North Carolina vs. South Carolina » SEC Network