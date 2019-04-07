MLB
2 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs » MLB Network
7 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)
7 p.m. Oakland at Baltimore » MASN2, WTEM (980 AM)
7 p.m. New York Yankees at Houston » ESPN
10 p.m. Milwaukee at Los Angeles Angels » MLB Network
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT — CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
9 p.m. Texas Tech vs. Virginia » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13), WRC (570 AM)
SOCCER
12:55 p.m. Turkish Super Lig: Besiktas at Rizespor » beIN Sports
2:55 p.m. English Premier League: West Ham at Chelsea » NBC Sports Network
TENNIS
6 a.m. ATP/WTA: Grand Prix Hassan II, early rounds; Copa Colsanitas, early rounds; Samsung Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel
4 p.m. ATP: U.S. clay court championships, early rounds » Tennis Channel
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m. Florida State at Louisville » ESPNU
7 p.m. Auburn at Tennessee » SEC Network
BOWLING
7 p.m. PBA Playoffs, round of 24 » Fox Sports 1