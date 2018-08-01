MLB
Noon New York Mets at Washington » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM)
1 p.m. Baltimore at New York Yankees » MASN, WJZ (105.7 FM)
3:30 p.m. Toronto at Oakland » MLB Network
7 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh » MLB Network
10 p.m. Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers » MLB Network
SOCCER
3 p.m. International Champions Cup: Arsenal vs. Chelsea » ESPN2
4 p.m. International Champions Cup: Benfica vs. Olympique Lyonnais » ESPNews
7:30 p.m. MLS All-Star Game: MLS all-stars vs. Juventus » ESPN
GOLF
8 p.m. European PGA Tour: Fiji International, first round » Golf Channel
HORSE RACING
4 p.m. Saratoga Live: Shine Again Stakes » Fox Sports 2
WNBA
7 p.m. New York at Connecticut » NBA TV
10 p.m. Phoenix at Las Vegas » NBA TV
TENNIS
Noon ATP/WTA: Citi Open » Tennis Channel