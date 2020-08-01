MLB

1 p.m. Cincinnati at Detroit » Fox Sports 1

7 p.m. Boston at New York Yankees » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore » MASN, WTEM (980 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

10 p.m. Texas at San Francisco » MLB Network

NBA

1 p.m. Miami vs. Denver » ESPN

3:30 p.m. Utah vs. Oklahoma City » ESPN

6 p.m. New Orleans vs. Los Angeles Clippers » ESPN

8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto » ESPN

NHL

Noon New York Rangers vs. Carolina » NBC Sports Network

3 p.m. Chicago at Edmonton » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

4 p.m. Florida vs. New York Islanders » NBC Sports Network

8 p.m. Montreal vs. Pittsburgh » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

10:30 p.m. Winnipeg vs. Calgary » NBC Sports Network

SOCCER

8 p.m. MLS is Back Tournament, quarterfinals: San Jose vs. Minnesota United » ESPN2

10:30 p.m. MLS is Back Tournament, quarterfinals: New York City FC vs. Portland » Fox Sports 1

WNBA

4 p.m. Minnesota vs. Connecticut » NBA TV

6 p.m. Washington vs. Chicago » NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV

8 p.m. Los Angeles vs. Seattle » CBS Sports Network

GOLF

7:30 a.m. European Tour: Hero Open, third round » Golf Channel

Noon PGA Tour: WGC St. Jude Invitational, third round » Golf Channel

2 p.m. PGA Tour: WGC St. Jude Invitational, third round » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

2 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Ally Challenge, second round » Golf Channel

4:30 p.m. LPGA Tour: Drive On Championship, second round » Golf Channel

7:00 p.m. PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, third round » Golf Channel

TENNIS

2 p.m. World Team Tennis, semifinal: New York vs. Philadelphia » CBS Sports Network

5 p.m. World Team Tennis, semifinal: Chicago vs. Orlando » CBS Sports Network

MOTORSPORTS

6 a.m. Formula One: British Grand Prix, practice » ESPN2

9 a.m. Formula One: British Grand Prix, qualifying » ESPN

3 p.m. MotoAmerica Superbike » Fox Sports 1

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

5 a.m. SK at KT » ESPN

4 a.m. (Sun.) Hanwha at LG » ESPN

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. NRL: Manly-Warringah vs. Penrith » Fox Sports 1

11:30 p.m. Super Rugby: Dunedin vs. Auckland » ESPN2

Midnight NRL: Canterbury Bankstown vs. Parramatta » Fox Sports 2

2 a.m. (Sun.) NRL: Melbourne vs. Newcastle » Fox Sports 2

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m. (Sun.) Fremantle vs. Collingwood » Fox Sports 2