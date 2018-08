MLB

1 p.m. Boston at Baltimore » MASN2, WJZ (105.7 FM)

1 p.m. Texas at New York Yankees » MLB Network

4 p.m. Washington at Chicago Cubs » Fox Sports 1, MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM)

7 p.m. Milwaukee at Atlanta » Fox Sports 1

7 p.m. Boston at Baltimore » MASN2, WJZ (105.7 FM)

10 p.m. Philadelphia at San Diego (joined in progress) » MLB Network

NFL PRESEASON

9 p.m. Minnesota at Denver » NFL Network

GOLF

8 a.m. PGA Championship, second and third rounds » TNT

10 a.m. U.S. Women’s Amateur, semifinal matches » Fox Sports 2

2 p.m. PGA Championship, third round » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m. NASCAR Truck Series: Corrigan Oil 200, qualifying » Fox Sports 1

1 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: Corrigan Oil 200 » Fox Sports 1

3 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Mid-Ohio Challenge » NBC Sports Network

3 p.m. AMA Pro Motocross Series: Unadilla National » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m. Midwest region, final » ESPN

1 p.m. New England region, final » ESPN

3 p.m. Northwest region, final » ESPN

5 p.m. Great Lakes region, final » ESPN

7 p.m. Mid-Atlantic region, final » ESPN

9 p.m. West region, final » ESPN

SOCCER

7:25 a.m. English Premier League: Tottenham at Newcastle United » NBC Sports Network

9:55 a.m. English Premier League: Chelsea at Huddersfield Town » NBC Sports Network

12:30 p.m. English Premier League: Everton at Wolverhampton » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

3 p.m. International Champions Cup: Atletico Madrid vs. Inter Milan » ESPNews

3:30 p.m. NWSL: Seattle at Utah » Lifetime

BASKETBALL

1 p.m. Jr. NBA World Championship: U.S. boys tournament, first semifinal » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

2 p.m. WNBA: Dallas at Atlanta » NBA TV

2 p.m. Jr. NBA World Championship: U.S. boys tournament, second semifinal » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

3:30 p.m. Jr. NBA World Championship: International girls tournament, championship » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

4:30 p.m. Jr. NBA World Championship: U.S. girls tournament, championship » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

7 p.m. Big Blue Bahamas Tour: Kentucky vs. Mega Bemax » SEC Network

7:30 p.m. Jr. NBA World Championship: International boys tournament, championship » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

8:30 p.m. Jr. NBA World Championship: U.S. boys tournament, championship » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

CYCLING

4 p.m. Tour of Utah, fifth stage » Fox Sports 2

HORSE RACING

6 p.m. Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Arlington Million and Beverly D. Stakes » NBC Sports Network

TENNIS

12:30 p.m. ATP: Rogers Cup, first doubles semifinal » Tennis Channel

1 p.m. WTA: Rogers Cup, first semifinal » ESPN2

2 p.m. USTA national championships: Girls’ 18s semifinals » Tennis Channel

3 p.m. ATP: Rogers Cup, first semifinal » ESPN2

6 p.m. WTA: Rogers Cup, second semifinal » ESPN2

6 p.m. ATP: Rogers Cup, second doubles semifinal » Tennis Channel

7:30 p.m. USTA national championships: Girls’ 16s championship » Tennis Channel

8 p.m. ATP: Rogers Cup, second semifinal » ESPN2