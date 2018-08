MLB

2 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs » MLB Network

7 p.m. Boston at Philadelphia » MLB Network

7 p.m. New York Mets at Baltimore » MASN, WTEM (980 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

8:15 p.m. Washington at St. Louis » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM)

WNBA

8 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota » NBA TV

10:30 p.m. New York at Los Angeles » NBA TV

SOFTBALL

7 p.m. Little League World Series, first semifinal » ESPN2

9:30 p.m. Little League World Series, second semifinal » ESPN2

TENNIS

11 a.m. ATP/WTA: Western Southern Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel

7 p.m. ATP/WTA: Western Southern Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel