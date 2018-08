MLB

6 p.m. New York Mets at Philadelphia » MLB Network

7 p.m. Baltimore at Cleveland » MASN, WJZ (105.7 FM)

7 p.m. Miami at Washington » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM)

10 p.m. Houston at Oakland » MLB Network

NFL PRESEASON

7:30 p.m. Buffalo at Cleveland » NFL Network

SOCCER

10 a.m. Women’s Under-20 World Cup, quarterfinal: England vs. Netherlands » Fox Sports 2

1:30 p.m. Women’s Under-20 World Cup, quarterfinal: Germany vs. Japan » Fox Sports 2

2:40 p.m. French Ligue 1: Lyon at Stade Reims » beIN Sports

4:45 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Levante at Betis (joined in progress) » beIN Sports

GOLF

4:30 a.m. PGA European Tour: Scandinavian Masters, second round » Golf Channel

8:30 a.m. PGA European Tour: Scandinavian Masters, second round » Golf Channel

11:30 a.m. LPGA Tour: Indy Women in Tech Championship, second round » Golf Channel

3:30 p.m. PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, second round » Golf Channel

7 p.m. USGA: U.S. Amateur, quarterfinals » Fox Sports 1

8:30 p.m. Web.com Tour: Portland Open, second round » Golf Channel

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol Night Race, practice » NBC Sports Network

12:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol Night Race, final practice » NBC Sports Network

3:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Food City 300, qualifying » NBC Sports Network

5:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol Night Race, qualifying » NBC Sports Network

6 p.m. NHRA: Lucas Oil Nationals, qualifying » Fox Sports 1

7:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Food City 300 » NBC Sports Network

TENNIS

11 a.m. ATP/WTA: Western Southern Open, quarterfinals » Tennis Channel

1 p.m. ATP/WTA: Western Southern Open, quarterfinals » ESPN2

7 p.m. ATP/WTA: Western Southern Open, quarterfinals » ESPN2, Tennis Channel

PRO BASKETBALL

7 p.m. WNBA: Los Angeles at Washington » NBA TV

8 p.m. Big3: Playoffs » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

10 p.m. WNBA: New York at Seattle » NBA TV

YOUTH BASEBALL

2 p.m. Little League World Series: Spain vs. Japan » ESPN

4 p.m. Little League World Series: Michigan vs. Idaho » ESPN

6 p.m. Little League World Series: Panama vs. Canada » ESPN

8 p.m. Little League World Series: Georgia vs. Hawaii » ESPN

BOXING

11 p.m. Andrew Cancio vs. Dardan Zenunaj (junior lightweights) » ESPN

HORSE RACING

4 p.m. Saratoga Live: Skidmore Stakes » Fox Sports 2