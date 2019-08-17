MLB
1 p.m. Cleveland at New York Yankees » MLB Network
4 p.m. Houston at Oakland » Fox Sports 1
7 p.m. Milwaukee at Washington » MASN2, Fox Sports 1, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)
7 p.m. Baltimore at Boston » MASN, WTEM (980 AM)
10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels » MLB Network (joined in progress)
NFL PRESEASON
4 p.m. Cleveland at Indianapolis » NFL Network
7:30 p.m. Kansas City at Pittsburgh » NFL Network
10 p.m. Dallas vs. Los Angeles Rams » NFL Network
BASKETBALL
3 p.m. Big 3: Week 9 » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)
6 p.m. Big 3: Tri-State vs. Aliens » CBS Sports Network
GOLF
8 a.m. European Tour: Czech Masters, third round » Golf Channel
Noon PGA Tour: BMW Championship, third round » Golf Channel
3 p.m. PGA Tour: BMW Championship, third round » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
3 p.m. USGA: U.S. Amateur, semifinals » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)
3 p.m. Korn Ferry Tour: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, third round » Golf Channel
5 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, second round » Golf Channel
SOCCER
7:30 a.m. English Premier League: Burnley at Arsenal » NBC Sports Network
9:30 a.m. German Bundesliga: Augsburg at Borussia Dortmund » Fox Sports 1
9:30 a.m. German Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Werder Bremen » Fox Sports 2
10 a.m. English Premier League: Bournemouth at Aston Villa » CNBC
10 a.m. English Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton » NBC Sports Network
11 a.m. Spanish La Liga: Real Madrid at Celta Vigo » beIN Sports
12:30 p.m. German Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Borussia Mönchengladbach » Fox Sports 1
12:30 p.m. English Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester City » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
1 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Real Sociedad at Valencia » beIN Sports
3 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Granada at Villarreal » beIN Sports
10 p.m. MLS: Seattle at LA Galaxy » ESPN2
10:30 p.m. NWSL: Washington at Portland » NBC Sports Washington
TENNIS
11 a.m. ATP/WTA: Western & Southern Open, semifinals » ESPN2
1 p.m. ATP: Western & Southern Open, doubles semifinals » Tennis Channel
4 p.m. USTA Women’s Pro Circuit: Thoreau Open, singles final » Tennis Channel
6 p.m. ATP: Western & Southern Open, semifinals » ESPN2
8 p.m. WTA: Western & Southern Open, doubles final » Tennis Channel
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race » NBC Sports Network
YOUTH BASEBALL
1 p.m. Little League World Series, elimination game: Sydney vs. Maracaibo (Venezuela) » ESPN
1 p.m. American Legion World Series: Idaho Falls (Idaho) vs. Shrewsbury (Mass.) » ESPNU
3 p.m. Little League World Series, elimination game: Barrington (R.I.) vs. Bowling Green (Ky.) » WJLA (Ch. 7), WMAR (Ch. 2)
4 p.m. American Legion World Series: Asheboro (N.C.) vs. Fargo (N.D.) » ESPNU
6 p.m. Little League World Series, elimination game: Bologna (Italy) vs. Coquitlam (B.C.) » ESPN
7:30 p.m. American Legion World Series: Destrehan (La.) vs. Albuquerque » ESPNU
8 p.m. Little League World Series, elimination game: River Ridge (La.) vs. Salem (Ore.) » ESPN2
LACROSSE
12:30 p.m. Premier Lacrosse League: Chaos vs. Archers » NBC Sports Network
BOXING
10 p.m. Emanuel Navarrete vs. Francisco De Vaca (junior featherweights) » ESPN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m. UFC 241 prelims » ESPN