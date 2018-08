MLB

1 p.m. Toronto at New York Yankees » MLB Network

4 p.m. Baltimore at Cleveland » Fox Sports 1, MASN, WTEM (980 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

7 p.m. Milwaukee at St. Louis » Fox Sports 1

7 p.m. Miami at Washington » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM)

10 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle » MLB Network

PRO FOOTBALL

1 p.m. NFL preseason: Jacksonville at Minnesota » NFL Network

4 p.m. NFL preseason: Oakland at Los Angeles Rams » NFL Network

7 p.m. NFL preseason: Cincinnati at Dallas » NFL Network

9 p.m. CFL: Montreal at Edmonton » ESPN2

10 p.m. NFL preseason: Seattle at Los Angeles Chargers » NFL Network

SOCCER

7:30 a.m. English Premier League: Newcastle at Cardiff City » NBC Sports Network

10 a.m. English Premier League: Fulham at Tottenham » NBC Sports Network

11 a.m. French Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain at Guingamp » beIN Sports

12:30 p.m. English Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

2 p.m. French Ligue 1: Lille at Monaco » beIN Sports

4 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Alaves at Barcelona » beIN Sports

4 p.m. MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy at Seattle » ESPN

10 p.m. Mexican Liga MX: UNAM at Monterrey » Fox Sports 2

10:30 p.m. NWSL: Chicago at Portland » ESPNews

GOLF

7 a.m. PGA European Tour: Scandinavian Masters, third round » Golf Channel Noon USGA: U.S. Amateur, semifinals » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

1 p.m. PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, third round » Golf Channel

3 p.m. PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, third round » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

3:30 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, second round » Golf Channel

5:30 p.m. LPGA Tour: Indy Women in Tech Championship, third round » Golf Channel

7:30 p.m. Web.com Tour: Portland Open, third round » Golf Channel

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m. IndyCar Series: ABC Supply 500, qualifying » NBC Sports Network

3 p.m. AMA Motocross: Budds Creek National » NBC Sports Network

7:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol Night Race » NBC Sports Network

YOUTH BASEBALL

1 p.m. Little League World Series: Puerto Rico vs. Australia » ESPN

1 p.m. American Legion World Series: Michigan vs. Nevada » ESPNU

3 p.m. Little League World Series: Iowa vs. Rhode Island » WJLA (Ch. 7), WMAR (Ch. 2)

4 p.m. American Legion World Series: Idaho vs. North Carolina » ESPNU

6 p.m. Little League World Series: Game 11 » ESPN

7:30 p.m. American Legion World Series: Louisiana vs. Iowa » ESPNU

8 p.m. Little League World Series: Game 12 » ESPN

TENNIS

Noon ATP/WTA: Western Southern Open, semifinals » ESPN2

1 p.m. ATP: Western Southern Open, doubles semifinals » Tennis Channel

7 p.m. ATP: Western Southern Open, semifinal » ESPN2

9 p.m. WTA: Western Southern Open, doubles final » Tennis Channel

LACROSSE

7 p.m. MLL championship: Denver vs. Dallas » ESPNews

BOXING

9 p.m. DeMarcus Corley vs. Mykal Fox (super middleweights) » CBS Sports Network

10 p.m. Bryant Jennings vs. Alexander Dimitrenko (heavyweights) » ESPN

WNBA

4 p.m. Chicago at Indiana » NBA TV

GYMNASTICS

4:30 p.m. U.S. championships: Men’s events » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

HORSE RACING

2 p.m. Saratoga Live: Alabama Stakes and Lake Placid Stakes » Fox Sports 2