MLB
1 p.m. Baltimore at Boston » MASN, WTEM (980 AM)
1 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta » TBS
1:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Washington » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)
7 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh » ESPN
NFL PRESEASON
4 p.m. New Orleans at Los Angeles Chargers » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)
8 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)
WNBA
3 p.m. Indiana at Washington » NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV
6 p.m. Las Vegas at Chicago » NBA TV
GOLF
7 a.m. European Tour: Czech Masters, final round » Golf Channel
Noon PGA Tour: BMW Championship, final round » Golf Channel
2 p.m. Korn Ferry Tour: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, final round » Golf Channel
2 p.m. PGA Tour: BMW Championship, final round » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
3:30 p.m. USGA: U.S. Amateur, championship match » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)
4:30 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, final round » Golf Channel
TENNIS
12:15 p.m. ATP: Western & Southern Open, doubles final » Tennis Channel
1:45 p.m. WTA: Bronx Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel
2 p.m. WTA: Western & Southern Open, final » ESPN2
4 p.m. ATP: Western & Southern Open, final » ESPN2
5 p.m. ATP: Winston-Salem Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel
SOCCER
9 a.m. English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Sheffield United » NBC Sports Network
9 a.m. French Ligue 1: Brest at St. Etienne » beIN Sports
9:30 a.m. German Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at Eintracht Frankfurt » Fox Sports 1
11 a.m. Spanish La Liga: Levante at Alaves » beIN Sports
11:30 a.m. English Premier League: Leicester City at Chelsea » NBC Sports Network
Noon German Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Union Berlin » Fox Sports 1
1 p.m. NWSL: Reign FC at Sky Blue FC » ESPNews
1 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Sevilla at Espanyol » beIN Sports
3 p.m. French Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain at Rennes » beIN Sports
5 p.m. Women’s International Champions Cup, third place: Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester City » ESPNews
7:30 p.m. Women’s International Champions Cup, championship: Olympique Lyonnais vs. North Carolina Courage » ESPN2
10 p.m. MLS: Atlanta United at Portland » Fox Sports 1
YOUTH BASEBALL
9 a.m. Little League World Series: Willemstad (Curaçao) vs. South Chungcheong (South Korea) » ESPN
11 a.m. Little League World Series: Loudoun South vs. Coon Rapids (Minn.) » ESPN
Noon Junior League World Series, championship: Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Fullerton (Calif.) » ESPN2
1 p.m. Little League World Series: Chofu City (Japan) vs. Guadalupe (Mexico) » ESPN
1 p.m. American Legion World Series: Festus (Mo.) vs. Danville (Ill.) » ESPNU
2 p.m. Little League World Series: Wailuku (Hawaii) vs. Elizabeth (N.J.) » WJLA (Ch. 7), WMAR (Ch. 2)
4 p.m. American Legion World Series: Shrewsbury (Mass.) vs. Fargo (N.D.) » ESPNU
7:30 p.m. American Legion World Series: Asheboro (N.C.) vs. Idaho Falls (Idaho) » ESPNU
HORSE RACING
8 p.m. Del Mar Mile » MASN
LACROSSE
6 p.m. Premier Lacrosse League: Whipsnakes vs. Redwoods » NBC Sports Network
AUTO RACING
2 p.m. NHRA: Lucas Oil Nationals, Minnesota » Fox Sports 1
2:30 p.m. IndyCar: ABC Supply 500 » NBC Sports Network
RODEO
3 p.m. Professional Bull Riders: Houston Invitational » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)