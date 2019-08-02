MLB

2 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs » MLB Network

7 p.m. Toronto at Baltimore » MASN, WTEM (980 AM)

7 p.m. Boston at New York Yankees » MLB Network

9:30 p.m. Washington at Arizona » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)

PRO BASKETBALL

7 p.m. The Basketball Tournament, quarterfinal: Loyalty is Love vs. Overseas Elite » ESPN

9 p.m. The Basketball Tournament, slam dunk contest » ESPN2

9:30 p.m. The Basketball Tournament, quarterfinal: Team Hines vs. Brotherly Love » ESPN2

10 p.m. WNBA: Washington at Seattle » NBA TV

TENNIS

2 p.m. ATP/WTA: Citi Open, quarterfinals; WTA: Silicon Valley Classic, quarterfinals » Tennis Channel

7 p.m. World Team Tennis, semifinal: San Diego vs. Springfield » CBS Sports Network

10 p.m. World Team Tennis, semifinal: New York vs. Philadelphia » CBS Sports Network

11:30 p.m. ATP: Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Mifel, semifinals » Tennis Channel

SOCCER

7 p.m. NWSL: Washington at North Carolina » NBC Sports Washington

7 p.m. NWSL: Reign FC at Houston » ESPNews

AUTO RACING

5 a.m. Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix, practice » ESPN2

9 a.m. Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix, practice » ESPNU

6:30 p.m. NHRA drag racing: Friday Nitro Seattle » Fox Sports 1

GOLF

6 a.m. Women’s British Open, second round » Golf Channel

2 p.m. PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, second round » Golf Channel

ATHLETICS

11 a.m. Pan American Games: Day 10 » ESPNU

SWIMMING

8 p.m. U.S. championships: Day 3 » NBC Sports Network

EXTREME SPORTS

9 p.m. X Games Minneapolis: Day 2 » ESPN