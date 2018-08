MLB

7 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM)

7 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto » MASN, WTEM (980 AM)

7 p.m. Cleveland at Boston » MLB Network

10 p.m. St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers » ESPN

YOUTH BASEBALL

11 a.m. Little League World Series, consolation game: Spain vs. Idaho » ESPN

3 p.m. Little League World Series, elimination game: Puerto Rico vs. Canada » ESPN

7 p.m. American Legion World Series, championship game: Delaware vs. Nevada » ESPNU

7:30 p.m. Little League World Series, elimination game: Michigan vs. Georgia » ESPN

WNBA PLAYOFFS

8:30 p.m. First round: Dallas at Phoenix » ESPN2

10:30 p.m. First round: Minnesota at Los Angeles » ESPN2

TENNIS

11 a.m. U.S. Open qualifying, Day 1 » Tennis Channel

7 p.m. U.S. Open qualifying, Day 1 » Tennis Channel