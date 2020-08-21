MLB

6 p.m. Miami at Washington » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM)

6:30 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay » MLB Network

7:30 p.m. Boston at Baltimore » MASN, WTEM (980 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

9:30 p.m. Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers » MLB Network

9:45 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco » Fox Sports 1

NBA PLAYOFFS

1:30 p.m. Eastern Conference quarterfinals, Game 3: Toronto vs. Brooklyn » NBA TV

4 p.m. Western Conference quarterfinals, Game 3: Denver vs. Utah » TNT

6:30 p.m. Eastern Conference quarterfinals, Game 3: Boston vs. Philadelphia » TNT

9 p.m. Western Conference quarterfinals, Game 3: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas » TNT

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

7 p.m. Eastern Conference quarterfinals, Game 6: Philadelphia vs. Montreal » NBC Sports Network

9:45 p.m. Western Conference quarterfinals, Game 6: St. Louis vs. Vancouver »NBC Sports Network

WNBA

8 p.m. Washington vs. Dallas » NBC Sports Washington

10 p.m. Minnesota vs. Phoenix » CBS Sports Network

GOLF

5:30 a.m. LPGA Tour: Women’s British Open, second round » Golf Channel

8:30 a.m. European Tour: Wales Open, second round » Golf Channel

10 a.m. LPGA Tour: Women’s British Open, second round » Golf Channel

1 p.m. Korn Ferry Tour: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, second round » Golf Channel

3 p.m. PGA Tour: Northern Trust, third round » Golf Channel

7:30 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Charles Schwab Series at Big Cedar Lodge, third round » Golf Channel

AUTO RACING

5 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: KDI Office Technology 200 » Fox Sports 1

SOCCER

1 p.m. French Ligue 1: Nantes at Bordeaux » beIN Sports

3 p.m. UEFA Europa League: Inter Milan vs. Sevilla » CBS Sports Network

7:30 p.m. MLS: D.C. United at FC Cincinnati » WJLA 24/7 News

RUGBY

6 p.m. National Rugby League: St. George at Brisbane » Fox Sports 2

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

5:30 a.m. KT at Hanwha » ESPN2

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11:30 p.m. Australian Football League: Western at Melbourne » Fox Sports 2

2:30 a.m. (Saturday) Australian Football League: Port Adelaide at Hawthorn » Fox Sports 1