MLB

12:30 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto » MASN

2 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee » MLB Network

7 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington » MASN

7 p.m. Cleveland at Boston » MLB Network

10 p.m. St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers » ESPN

SOCCER

3 p.m. UEFA Champions League playoff, first leg: Ajax vs. Dynamo Kyiv » TNT

7 p.m. MLS: New York Red Bulls at New York City FC » Fox Sports 1

10 p.m. Mexican Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Tijuana » Fox Sports 1

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

3 p.m. Elimination game: Michigan vs. Georgia » ESPN

7:30 p.m. Elimination game: New York vs. Hawaii » ESPN

HORSE RACING

4 p.m. Saratoga Live: John’s Call Stakes » Fox Sports 2

TENNIS

11 a.m. U.S. Open qualifying, Day 2 » Tennis Channel

7 p.m. U.S. Open qualifying, Day 2 » Tennis Channel