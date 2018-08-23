MLB
1 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM)
1 p.m. San Francisco at New York Mets » MLB Network
4 p.m. San Diego at Colorado (joined in progress) » MLB Network
8 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs » MLB Network
WNBA PLAYOFFS
6:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Washington » ESPN2
8:30 p.m. Phoenix at Connecticut » ESPN2
NFL PRESEASON
8 p.m. Philadelphia at Cleveland » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
11 a.m. Consolation game: Coeur d’Alene, Idaho vs. Barcelona » ESPN
3 p.m. Elimination game: Teams TBD » ESPN
7 p.m. Elimination game: Teams TBD » ESPN
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m. (Friday) Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix, practice » ESPN2
HORSE RACING
4 p.m. New York Turf Writers Cup and Riskaverse Stakes » Fox Sports 2
GOLF
5 a.m. European Tour: Czech Masters, first round » Golf Channel
9 a.m. European Tour: Czech Masters, first round » Golf Channel
10:30 a.m. LPGA Tour: CP Women’s Open, first round » Golf Channel
2 p.m. PGA Tour: Northern Trust, first round » Golf Channel
TENNIS
11 a.m. U.S. Open, qualifying » Tennis Channel
SOCCER
7 p.m. NCAA women: Clemson at South Carolina » SEC Network