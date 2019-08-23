MLB
2:20 p.m. Washington at Chicago » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)
7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore » MASN2, WTEM (980 AM)
7 p.m. Atlanta at New York Mets » MLB Network
10 p.m. Boston at San Diego » MLB Network
NFL PRESEASON
8 p.m. Buffalo at Detroit » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)
WNBA
7:30 p.m. Las Vegas at Connecticut » NBA TV
7:30 p.m. Atlanta at New York » CBS Sports Network
AUTO RACING
6 p.m. IndyCar Racing: qualifying » NBC Sports Network
CFL
9 p.m. Winnipeg at Edmonton » ESPN
SOCCER
2 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Sevilla at Granada » beIN Sports
2:30 p.m. German Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Koln » Fox Sports 2
3 p.m. English Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa » NBC Sports Network
4 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Villarreal at Levante » beIN Sports
8 p.m. MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC » ESPN
10 p.m. Mexican Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna » Fox Sports 1
10 p.m. MLS: Seattle at Portland » ESPN
GOLF
5 a.m. European Tour: Scandinavian Invitation, second round » Golf Channel
9:30 a.m. LPGA Tour: CP Women’s Open, second round » Golf Channel
1 p.m. PGA Tour: Tour Championship, second round » Golf Channel
6 p.m. Korn Ferry Tour: Boise Open, second round » Golf Channel
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m. Mallard Creek (N.C.) vs. Dutch Fork (S.C.) » ESPN2
9:30 p.m. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. De La Salle (Calif.) » ESPNU