NFL PRESEASON
7:30 p.m. Denver at Washington » NBC Sports Washington, WRC (Ch. 4), WTEM (980 AM), WMAL (105.9 FM, 630 AM)
8 p.m. Detroit at Tampa Bay » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)
11 p.m. Green Bay at Oakland » NFL Network
MLB
2 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs » MLB Network
7 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay » MLB Network
7 p.m. New York Yankees at Baltimore » MASN
7 p.m. Washington at New York Mets » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM, 820 AM)
10 p.m. Houston at Los Angeles Angels » MLB Network
SOCCER
10 a.m. Women’s FIFA Under-20 World Cup, third-place game: England vs France » Fox Sports 2
1:30 p.m. Women’s FIFA Under-20 World Cup, final: Japan vs Spain » Fox Sports 2
2 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Atletico Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano » beIN Sports
2:30 p.m. German Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. Hoffenheim » Fox Sports 1
6 p.m. College women: Indiana at Georgia » SEC Network
8 p.m. MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City » ESPN
10:30 p.m. MLS: Los Angeles FC at Los Angeles Galaxy » ESPN
GOLF
5 a.m. European PGA Tour: Czech Masters, second round » Golf Channel
10:30 a.m. LPGA Tour: Women’s Canadian Open, second round » Golf Channel
2 p.m. PGA Tour: Northern Trust, second round » Golf Channel
6 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Boeing Classic, first round » Golf Channel
TENNIS
3 p.m. WTA: Connecticut Open, first semifinal » ESPN2
7 p.m. WTA: Connecticut Open, second semifinal » ESPN2
9 p.m. ATP: Winston-Salem Open, second semifinal » ESPN2
PRO BASKETBALL
8 p.m. Big 3: Championship final » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m. Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix, practice 1 » ESPN2
8:55 a.m. Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix, practice 2 » ESPNU
5 p.m. IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500, qualifying » NBC Sports Network
BOXING
8 p.m. Premier Champions: Jamal James vs. Mahonry Montes, welterweights » Fox Sports 1
HORSE RACING
4 p.m. Saratoga Live: New York Showcase Day » Fox Sports 2
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m. Warren Central (Ind.) vs. Trinity (Ky.) » ESPNU
9 p.m. Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Nev.) » ESPNU
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m. Florida at Nebraska » Big Ten Network
8 p.m. Michigan State at Tennessee » SEC Network