NFL PRESEASON

7:30 p.m. Denver at Washington » NBC Sports Washington, WRC (Ch. 4), WTEM (980 AM), WMAL (105.9 FM, 630 AM)

8 p.m. Detroit at Tampa Bay » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

11 p.m. Green Bay at Oakland » NFL Network

MLB

2 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs » MLB Network

7 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay » MLB Network

7 p.m. New York Yankees at Baltimore » MASN

7 p.m. Washington at New York Mets » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM, 820 AM)

10 p.m. Houston at Los Angeles Angels » MLB Network

SOCCER

10 a.m. Women’s FIFA Under-20 World Cup, third-place game: England vs France » Fox Sports 2

1:30 p.m. Women’s FIFA Under-20 World Cup, final: Japan vs Spain » Fox Sports 2

2 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Atletico Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano » beIN Sports

2:30 p.m. German Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. Hoffenheim » Fox Sports 1

6 p.m. College women: Indiana at Georgia » SEC Network

8 p.m. MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City » ESPN

10:30 p.m. MLS: Los Angeles FC at Los Angeles Galaxy » ESPN

GOLF

5 a.m. European PGA Tour: Czech Masters, second round » Golf Channel

10:30 a.m. LPGA Tour: Women’s Canadian Open, second round » Golf Channel

2 p.m. PGA Tour: Northern Trust, second round » Golf Channel

6 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Boeing Classic, first round » Golf Channel

TENNIS

3 p.m. WTA: Connecticut Open, first semifinal » ESPN2

7 p.m. WTA: Connecticut Open, second semifinal » ESPN2

9 p.m. ATP: Winston-Salem Open, second semifinal » ESPN2

PRO BASKETBALL

8 p.m. Big 3: Championship final » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m. Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix, practice 1 » ESPN2

8:55 a.m. Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix, practice 2 » ESPNU

5 p.m. IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500, qualifying » NBC Sports Network

BOXING

8 p.m. Premier Champions: Jamal James vs. Mahonry Montes, welterweights » Fox Sports 1

HORSE RACING

4 p.m. Saratoga Live: New York Showcase Day » Fox Sports 2

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m. Warren Central (Ind.) vs. Trinity (Ky.) » ESPNU

9 p.m. Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Nev.) » ESPNU

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m. Florida at Nebraska » Big Ten Network

8 p.m. Michigan State at Tennessee » SEC Network