NFL PRESEASON

1 p.m. Kansas City at Chicago » NFL Network

4 p.m. Tennessee at Pittsburgh » NFL Network

7 p.m. Baltimore at Miami » WJLA (Ch. 7), WBAL (Ch. 11), WIYY (97.9 FM), WBAL (1090 AM)

8 p.m. New Orleans at Los Angeles Chargers » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

MLB

1 p.m. New York Yankees at Baltimore, Game 1 » MASN, WTEM (980 AM)

4 p.m. Washington at New York Mets » MASN2, Fox Sports 1, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM, 820 AM)

7 p.m. New York Yankees at Baltimore, Game 2 » MASN, WTEM (980 AM)

7 p.m. Atlanta at Miami » Fox Sports 1

10 p.m. Houston at Los Angeles Angels » MLB Network

SOCCER

7:30 a.m. English Premier League: Wolves vs. Manchester City » NBC Sports Network

9:30 a.m. German Bundesliga: Wolfsburg vs. Schalke » Fox Sports 1

10 a.m. English Premier League: Arsenal vs. West Ham » NBC Sports Network

11 a.m. French Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Angers » beIN Sports

11:50 a.m. Italian Serie A: Juventus vs. Lazio » ESPN2

12:30 p.m. German Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen » Fox Sports 1

12:30 p.m. English Premier League: Liverpool vs. Brighton » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

4 p.m. College women: UCLA vs. Penn State » ESPNU

4 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Real Valladolid vs. FC Barcelona » beIN Sports

8 p.m. NWSL: Portland at Washington » ESPNews

GOLF

8 a.m. European PGA Tour: Czech Masters, third round » Golf Channel

1 p.m. PGA Tour: Northern Trust, third round » Golf Channel

3 p.m. PGA Tour: Northern Trust, third round » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

3 p.m. LPGA Tour: Women’s Canadian Open, third round » Golf Channel

6 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Boeing Classic, second round » Golf Channel

TENNIS

3 p.m. WTA: Connecticut Open, final » ESPN2

5 p.m. ATP: Winston-Salem Open, final » ESPN2

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m. Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix, practice » ESPN2

8:55 a.m. Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix, qualifying » ESPN2

12:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Johnsonville 180, qualifying» NBC Sports Network

3 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Johnsonville 180 » NBC Sports Network

8:30 p.m. IndyCar, Bommarito Automotive Group 500 » NBC Sports Network

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m. North Carolina A&T vs. Jacksonville State » ESPN

7:30 p.m. Hawaii at Colorado State » CBS Sports Network

10 p.m. Wyoming at New Mexico State » ESPN2

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Noon Pinson Valley (Ala.) vs. Hoover (Ala.) » ESPN

3:30 p.m. Cedar Grove (Ga.) vs. Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) » ESPN

6 p.m. Tucker (Ga.) vs. Grayson (Ga.) » ESPNU

7 p.m. DeMatha vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) » ESPN2

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

12:30 p.m. International championship: Kawaguchi (Japan) vs. Seoul » WJLA (Ch. 7), WBAL (Ch. 11)

3:30 p.m. U.S. championship: Peachtree (Ga.) vs. Hono­lulu » WJLA (Ch. 7), WBAL (Ch. 11)

BOXING

10:30 p.m. Raymundo Beltran vs. Jose Pedraza, lightweights » ESPN

KICKBOXING

8:30 a.m. Glory 57 Kickboxing » ESPNews

HORSE RACING

1 p.m. Personal Ensign Stakes » Fox Sports 2

4 p.m. Sword Dancer Invitational and Travers Stakes » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

5:30 p.m. Florida State vs. Wisconsin » Big Ten Network

8 p.m. North Carolina vs. Minnesota » Big Ten Network

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m. UFC Fight Night, prelims » Fox Sports 2

10 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Justin Gaethje vs. James Vick » Fox Sports 1

BOWLING

5 p.m. PWBA Players Championship » CBS Sports Network