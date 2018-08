MLB

7 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM, 820 AM)

7 p.m. Toronto at Baltimore » MASN, WTEM (980 AM)

7 p.m. Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees » ESPN

10 p.m. Colorado at Los Angeles Angels » ESPN

TENNIS

Noon U.S. Open, first round » ESPN

6 p.m. U.S. Open, first round » ESPN2

SOCCER

3 p.m. English Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester United » NBCSN

HORSE RACING

4 p.m. Better Talk Now Stakes » Fox Sports 2