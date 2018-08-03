MLB
2 p.m. San Diego at Chicago Cubs » MLB Network
7 p.m. New York Yankees at Boston » MLB Network
7 p.m. Cincinnati at Washington » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM)
8 p.m. Baltimore at Texas » MASN2, WTEM (980 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)
PRO BASKETBALL
7 p.m. WNBA: Las Vegas at Washington » NBA TV, NBC Sports Washington
8 p.m. Big3: Week 7 games » Fox Sports 1
9 p.m. The Basketball Tournament, championship game » ESPN
10 p.m. WNBA: Minnesota at Seattle » NBA TV
GOLF
6 a.m. Women’s British Open, second round » Golf Channel
1:30 p.m. World Golf Championships: Bridgestone Invitational, second round » Golf Channel
6:30 p.m. PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, second round » Golf Channel
9 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: 3M Championship, first round » Golf Channel
TENNIS
2 p.m. ATP/WTA: Citi Open, quarterfinals » Tennis Channel
9:30 p.m. ATP: Los Cabos Open, quarterfinals » beIN Sports
PRO FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m. CFL: Hamilton at Montreal » ESPN2
HORSE RACING
4 p.m. Saratoga Live: National Museum of Racing Stakes » Fox Sports 2
AUTO RACING
7 p.m. NHRA: Northwest Nationals, qualifying » Fox Sports 1