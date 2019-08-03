MLB
1 p.m. Boston at New York Yankees » Fox Sports 1
4 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs » MLB Network
7 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland » Fox Sports 1
7 p.m. Toronto at Baltimore » MASN, WTEM (980 AM)
8 p.m. Washington at Arizona » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)
9 p.m. San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers » MLB Network
GOLF
7 a.m. Women’s British Open, third round » Golf Channel
11 a.m. Women’s British Open, third round » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
1 p.m. PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, third round » Golf Channel
3 p.m. PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, third round » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)
TENNIS
1 p.m. ATP/WTA: Citi Open, singles semifinals, women’s doubles final; WTA: Silicon Valley Classic, semifinals » Tennis Channel
10 p.m. World Team Tennis, final » CBS Sports Network
11:30 p.m. ATP: Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Mifel, final » Tennis Channel
PRO FOOTBALL
7 p.m. Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony » ESPN, NFL Network
7 p.m. Arena Football League playoffs, Week 2: Albany at Baltimore » NBC Sports Washington
HORSE RACING
5 p.m. Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Longines Test Stakes, Whitney Stakes » NBC Sports Network
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Noon UFC Fight Night: prelims » ESPN
3 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler » ESPN
ATHLETICS
11 a.m. Pan American Games: Day 11 » ESPNU
SOCCER
7:30 a.m. France Super Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Rennes » beIN Sports
11 a.m. Club friendly: Chelsea at Borussia Monchengladbach » ESPNews
12:30 p.m. International Champions Cup: Manchester United vs. AC Milan » ESPN2
2:30 p.m. German Super Cup: Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)
5 p.m. MLS: LA Galaxy at Atlanta United » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)
10 p.m. Mexican Liga MX: Leon at Monterrey » Fox Sports 2
10 p.m. Women’s international friendly: Ireland at United States » ESPN2
SWIMMING
2 p.m. U.S. championships: Day 4 » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
PRO BASKETBALL
1 p.m. Big3: Ghost Ballers vs. Tri State » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)
2 p.m. Big3: Killer 3s vs. Bivouac » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)
3 p.m. Big3: Enemies vs. Power » CBS Sports Network
8 p.m. WNBA: Las Vegas at Dallas » NBA TV
AUTO RACING
6 a.m. Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix, practice » ESPN2
9 a.m. Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix, qualifying » ESPN2
10:30 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling at the Glen, practice » NBC Sports Network
11:30 a.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Zippo 200, qualifying » NBC Sports Network
1 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling at the Glen, final practice » NBC Sports Network
3:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Zippo 200 » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
5 p.m. NHRA drag racing: Saturday Nitro Seattle » Fox Sports 1
6:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling at the Glen, qualifying » NBC Sports Network
BOXING
8 p.m. Premier Boxing Champions: Adam Kownacki vs. Chris Arreola (heavyweights) » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)
BASEBALL
2:30 p.m. Senior League World Series, final » ESPN2
SOFTBALL
5 p.m. Junior League World Series, final » ESPN2
EXTREME SPORTS
1 p.m. X Games Minneapolis: Day 3 » WJLA (Ch. 7), WMAR (Ch. 2)
7 p.m. X Games Minneapolis: Day 3 » ESPN2